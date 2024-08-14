Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (6:35 PM at Fort Wayne)

August 14, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, August 14, 2024 l Game # 44 (110)

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 6:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (25-18, 59-50) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (17-26, 45-64)

RH Ryan Cardona (7-4, 3.59) vs. RH Eric Yost (0-0, 1.80)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the second game of a six-game series.

In the Standings : The Dragons are in second place, one-half game behind West Michigan in the East Division of the Midwest League (2nd Half).

Last Game: Tuesday : Fort Wayne 4, Dayton 1. Leo Balcazar had an RBI double for the Dragons to extend his hitting streak to 12 straight games, matching the team season high set by Hector Rodriguez in June. The Dragons committed four errors, their most in a game since June 11, 2023.

Current Series (August 13-18 at Fort Wayne) : Dayton is 0-1 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series : .129 batting average (4 for 31); 1.0 runs/game (1 R, 1 G); 0 home runs; 0 stolen bases; 3.38 ERA (8 IP, 3 ER); 4 errors.

Last Series (August 6-11 vs. Lake County) : Dayton went 4-2 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series : .224 batting average (41 for 183); 4.5 runs/game (27 R, 6 G); 5 home runs; 15 stolen bases; 3.00 ERA (54 IP, 18 ER); 3 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 13-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 37-10 when the starter goes 5+.

Over their last 19 games since July 23, the Dragons lead the Midwest League in runs (101, 5.3 R/G) and home runs (21) and rank second in Team Batting (.248).

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,011), trailing #1 Indianapolis (8,322).

Player Notes

Ethan O'Donnell over his last 15 games: 22 for 60 (.367), 2 HR, 4 2B, 4 3B.

Leo Balcazar has hit safely in 12 straight games, matching the longest hitting streak of 2024 by a Dayton player (Hector Rodriguez hit in 12 straight in June). During the hitting streak, Balcazar is batting .306 with two home runs. Over Balcazar's last 18 games: 23 for 73 (.315), 3 HR, 11 RBI.

Jay Allen II over his last 8 games: 8 for 24 (.333), 1 HR, 1 3B, 4 RBI, 7 BB.

Cade Hunter over his last 10 games: 11 for 37 (.297), 2 HR, 6 RBI, 2 2B, 5 BB.

Starting pitcher Ryan Cardona was named Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for July. In July, Cardona made four starts, going 3-0 with a 1.74 ERA (20.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 5 BB, 20 SO).

Reliever Simon Miller over his first 11 outings since being called up from Daytona: 19 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 9 BB, 22 SO, 1.42 ERA, 4 Sv.

Reliever Easton Sikorski over his last 3 G: 7.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, August 15 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Brian Edgington (1-0, 5.14) at Fort Wayne RH Isaiah Lowe (1-1, 2.00)

Friday, August 16 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Franco (0-2, 3.31) at Fort Wayne RH Emmanuel Pinales (3-9, 4.04)

Saturday, August 17 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Mason Pelio (0-3, 7.31) at Fort Wayne LH Jagger Haynes (2-5, 3.90)

Sunday, August 18 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-4, 5.35) at Fort Wayne RH Braden Nett (3-1, 5.10)

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.