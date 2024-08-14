Jorge out for Remainder of Season

The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, announced the following roster change today:

Outfielder Carlos Jorge has been placed on the 60-day injured list with a sprained left thumb.

Jorge suffered the injury in Sunday's game against Lake County. The injury will end his 2024 season.

The Dragons continue a six-game series on the road against the Fort Wayne TinCaps tonight at 6:35 pm.

