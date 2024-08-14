Wednesday is a Winner for Wisconsin

August 14, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers bounced back from a rough loss to the Peoria Chiefs on Tuesday to pick up a 7-2 victory over the visitors on Wednesday at Neuroscience Group Field. The Rattlers built an early 4-0 lead and that was more than enough for Brian Fitzpatrick to cruise to his fifth win of the season.

Luis Lara, the Wisconsin lead-off hitter on Wednesday, gave the Rattlers (68-41 overall, 26-17 second half) a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when he hit the second pitch from Chiefs starting pitcher Brycen Mautz for a long home run to left. The homer was the third of the season for Lara.

The Timber Rattlers added to their lead in the third inning. Lara was hit by a pitch to start the frame. Eduardo Garcia reached on a one-out single. Then, Luke Adams was hit by a pitch for the 37th time this season. Mautz got the second out of the inning with a strikeout but walked Jes ú s Chirinos on a 3-2 pitch to force in a run. Jheremy Vargas doubled the Wisconsin lead when he jumped on the first pitch after the walk to Chirinos and lined a two-run double to left.

Wisconsin added a run in the fourth inning on an RBI single by Jahder Areinamo.

Peoria (48-61, 22-22) had two runners on with no outs in both the second and fifth innings. In the second inning, Fitzpatrick got Chase Adkison to line out and Alex Iadisernia to ground into an inning-ending double play. In the fifth, Iadisernia grounded into a double play before Fitzpatrick struck out Michael Curialle to end the inning.

The Chiefs had three infield singles in six innings against Fitzpatrick. The left-hander walked one, hit two, and struck out three over his six scoreless innings. He has made three appearances against the Chiefs this season and has not allowed a run over 13-2/3 innings.

An errant throw to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning led to two more runs for the Timber Rattlers and a 7-0 lead.

Darlin Moquette drove a two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning to put the Chiefs on the scoreboard.

Areinamo had three hits, drove in a run, and scored a run for the Rattlers. He has 32 multi-hit games this season, 110 hits on the season, and raised his average to .307 with his performance on Wednesday afternoon.

Game three of the series is scheduled for Thursday evening at Neuroscience Group Field. Will Rudy (4-7, 4.99) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Additionally, Milwaukee Brewers reliever Trevor Megill is slated to make a rehabilitation appearance for Wisconsin during Thursday's game. Inohan Paniagua (7-7, 3.78) is set to start for the Chiefs. Game time is 6:40pm CDT.

You don't need to be a Dutton to celebrate Yellowstone Night at the ballpark on Thursday. We have roped a package that includes a ticket to the game and a Timber Rattlers/Yellowstone baseball cap available at this link. Cher-Make brats are available for $3, and fans who are 21 or older may purchase any 16-ounce craft beer for $3 courtesy of Fox River Brewing Company and The Score.

If you can't make it to the ballpark, there are several ways to follow the Timber Rattlers action. The game is available on tv-32 starting at 6:30pm. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show set to go at 6:20pm. The game is also available on the internet and the Bally Live App.

R H E

PEO 000 000 020 - 2 5 3

WIS 103 100 20x - 7 9 0

HOME RUNS:

PEO:

Darlin Moquette (9th, 1 on in 8th inning off Tyler Wehrle, 1 out)

WIS:

Luis Lara (3rd, 0 on in 1st inning off Brycen Mautz, 0 out)

WP: Brian Fitzpatrick (5-2)

LP: Brycen Mautz (2-13)

TIME: 2:29

ATTN: 4,296

