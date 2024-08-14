Cardona Posts Another Brilliant Start as Dragons Win, 5-2

Dayton, Ohio - Dayton starting pitcher Ryan Cardona fired six scoreless innings as the Dragons defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps 5-2 on Wednesday night. The two clubs have split the first two games of the series.

The Dayton win allowed them to remain one-half game behind first place West Michigan in the second half playoff race after West Michigan topped Lansing Wednesday afternoon. The next team in the race, Great Lakes, is four games behind West Michigan. There are 22 games to play.

Game Summary :

The Dragons were held without a hit over the first three innings, but they produced two runs in the fourth inning to jump out to a 2-0 lead. Jay Allen II started the inning with a bunt single, the Dragons first hit of the game. Cam Collier worked a walk with one out, and Cade Hunter walked with two outs to load the bases. Connor Burns followed with a line drive that grazed the glove of the leaping shortstop and carried into left field for a two-run single, bringing in both Allen and Collier.

The Dragons put together a two-out rally in the fifth to add another run. Allen doubled high off the left field fence and Ethan O'Donnell followed with a line drive single to center field to drive in Allen and make it 3-0.

Meanwhile, starter Ryan Cardona sailed through his six innings on the mound. Cardona allowed only two base runners and no runs while striking out five without issuing a walk.

In the top of the seventh, the Dragons tacked on two more runs. Hector Rodriguez walked to start the inning and O'Donnell lined a single to move Rodriguez to second. Cam Collier followed with a double to the right field corner to drive in both Rodriguez and O'Donnell to make it 5-0.

Dragons reliever Cody Adcock replaced Cardona to start the seventh and was outstanding over two scoreless innings. The only batter to reach against him got aboard on an error, and Adcock struck out four of the seven hitters he faced.

Trey Braithwaite ran into problems in the ninth, allowing three hits, a walk, and two runs as Fort Wayne pulled to within three. John Murphy entered the game with the tying run at the plate and two outs and struck out the only hitter he faced to end the game and earn his sixth save.

Cardona improved his record to 8-4 with the win. Over his last six starts covering 32.2 innings, Cardona has allowed a total of five earned runs (1.38 ERA) on 14 hits.

The Dragons collected seven hits. Allen and O'Donnell each had two. Collier had a double and two walks. Leo Balcazar had an infield single that extended his hitting streak to 13 straight games, longest for a Dragons player since Elly De La Cruz hit in 13 straight in 2022.

Notes : The Dragons were 4 for 9 with runners in scoring position...Outfielder Carlos Jorge was placed on the 60-day injured list on Wednesday with a thumb injury and is out for the rest of the season.

Up Next : The Dragons (26-18, 60-50) play at Fort Wayne on Thursday night at 7:05 pm in the third game of a six-game series. RH Brian Edgington (1-0, 5.14) will start for the Dragons against Fort Wayne's vs. RH Isaiah Lowe (1-1, 2.00).

The next home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, August 20 against the Cedar Rapids Kernels at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

