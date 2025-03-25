Reds Prospects Edge Reds in Spring Training Finale in Dayton

March 25, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton, Ohio - A team of Cincinnati Reds prospects broke a 5-5 tie with a run in the top of the eighth inning and added one more in the ninth to defeat the Reds 7-5 on Tuesday night. The game was the final spring training contest of the year for the Reds before they open their regular season on Thursday afternoon in Cincinnati.

A sell-out crowd of 8,515 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District in Dayton. The game was known as the 25th Season Celebration Game with the Reds, presented by Winsupply.

The Reds hit a pair of home runs and scored four runs in the second inning to take a 4-0 lead. Matt McLain hit a three-run home run and Jake Fraley had a solo homer in the inning.

The Reds Prospects responded with four runs in the top of the third, getting a home run from Will Banfield before Will Benson delivered a titanic blast for a home run later in the inning to tie the game.

The game was tied 5-5 when Noelvi Marte delivered a run-scoring single in the eighth to give the Prospects team a 6-5 lead. They added one more in the ninth to close out the scoring.

Fraley had a home run and double to lead the Reds attack. Elly De La Cruz also had two hits. Rece Hinds and David Wendzel each had two hits for the Prospects team.

The game's most impressive pitcher was Prospects reliever Zach Maxwell, who struck out all three batters he faced in the eighth inning, reaching 100 mph with his fastball.

Up Next: Activities will resume at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District with the Dayton Dragons opening night game on Tuesday, April 8 against the Fort Wayne TinCaps at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287. The Dragons will open their season on the road four days earlier when they play at West Michigan to begin their Midwest League season on April 4.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

