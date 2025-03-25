Participate in a Chance to Win $1,000 at the Border Brouhaha Softball Slam Featuring Football Legend Mason Crosby.

BELOIT - A fan attending the highly anticipated Border Brouhaha Softball Slam on July 27, featuring football legend Mason Crosby, will have the opportunity to kick a 33-yard field goal and win $1,000 if they succeed.

This inaugural charity softball game will take place at ABC Supply Stadium, the home of the Sky Carp, and aims to raise vital funds for Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.

Crosby, an iconic figure in Packers history and the team's all-time leading scorer, will host this event. He will be joined by former Packers Hall of Fame wide receiver Jordy Nelson, promising a thrilling afternoon of camaraderie and sportsmanship.

As part of the event, a fan who purchases a ticket to the game will be randomly selected to come onto the field and attempt the 33-yard field goal, which is the same distance as an NFL extra point. If successful, they will take home $1,000 in cash.

"I am looking forward to watching a fan try to kick a field goal," Crosby said. "It looks easy when you're sitting in the stands, but we'll see if they can handle the pressure of the spotlight. This is another reason fans come out for this game: to support Make-A-Wish. It's going to be a fun afternoon."

Tickets, starting at $40, are selling fast for this exciting event! For a more exclusive experience, VIP tickets--including on-field pre-game access--are available for $300. Those interested in all ticket package options including VIP tickets, suite packages, or group sales can contact the Sky Carp box office at (608) 362-2272 extension 20 for detailed information.

"This is an event people won't want to miss," states Zach Brockman President of the Sky Carp. "We are so excited to partner with TEAM LAMMI to provide this great experience for fans and to raise money for a great cause."

Details about additional players will be announced in the coming weeks, heightening the anticipation for this spectacular event.

For those looking to participate as sponsors, TEAM LAMMI can be reached at cbarnes@team-lammi.com. Don't miss this chance to be part of a historic day filled with sports, entertainment, and a heartfelt cause!

