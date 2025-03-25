Expanded Parking Options Available for South Bend Cubs Home Games in 2025

SOUTH BEND, IN - Downtown South Bend has seen a number of new construction projects break ground especially near Four Winds Field. As additional development around the ballpark grows, parking options have been limited. However in 2025, the South Bend Cubs are adding two new parking lots along with additional shuttles to help get fans to and from the stadium.

The E Lot, located at the northwest corner of Lafayette Boulevard and Western Avenue, will be open for all South Bend Cubs game and most special events. The lot sits directly across from the Gate D entrance in centerfield, between the Ivy at Berlin Place. Entrance to this lot is off Western Avenue only. Fans are encouraged to come from S. Main Street and head westbound on Western Avenue to avoid traffic backups going east.

The S Lot is located just south of the stadium on the south side of the Studebaker Building. This lot will only be open for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday South Bend Cubs games. Vehicles will enter the lot from Lafayette Boulevard by the guardhouse. This lot will also have a dedicated parking shuttle running before, during, and after the game.

"It's great to see more development happening around Four Winds Field to help grow the downtown area," said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. "We understand that on our busiest nights, parking can be a challenge, which is why we are grateful to Mark Neal, owner of the Hibbert building and Kevin Smith, owner of the Studebaker building, who are working with us to provide additional parking options for our fans."

In total, eight lots will be open for every game and twelve lots available on weekends and sold-out games. The S Lot will be open on the weekends and the Saint Patrick and Saint Hedwig Parish lots on Western Avenue will be open when the closer lots around the ballpark fill up. Lot C will not be open during games with fireworks as that lot is used for the pyrotechnic spectacular. Lot A is reserved for suite holders only.

Premium Reserved Parking returns for the 2025 season and is located in Lot B. Fans can purchase a spot in this lot in advance for just $15. Spots are limited in number and are reserved up to 30 minutes after the scheduled first pitch of the game.

Handicapped parking is available in all paid South Bend Cubs lots. Additionally, handicapped spaces are available along the stadium side of South Street and a designated pickup / drop off area is located directly in front of the Box Office on South Street. Standard parking, purchased on gameday is $10 and all parking lots are cashless.

Shuttle service, presented by Zolman's & Monteith's Best One Tire & Auto Care, will once again be available for fans to get from each lot to the gate. You can ask a parking attendant, and they can radio the shuttle for you if you require or want assistance getting to the park.

