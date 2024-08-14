Comeback Attempt Falls Short for Sky Carp

August 14, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - The Sky Carp's attempt at a comeback victory fell just one run short Wednesday as they fell 4-3 to Quad Cities at ABC Supply Stadium.

The Carp were trailing 4-1 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning when Ryan Ignoffo crunched a two-run homer into left field to cut the deficit to 4-3.

Brock Vradenburg led off the ninth with a single, but the Carp couldn't bring him home and dropped their third game in a row.

Noble Meyer got the start for the Sky Carp and allowed two runs in 3 2-3 innings of work. Josh Ekness and Evan Taylor combined for 3 1-3 innings of scoreless ball out of the bullpen.

NOTABLES:

The Sky Carp will face the River Bandits Thursday at 6:35 p.m. It's Thirsty Thursday, with drink specials all evening long on Busch Light and Coors Light!

On Friday, the Sky Carp will welcome legendary White Sox organist Nancy Faust back to the ballpark to play all evening long!

Grace Ryan performed an operatic version of the National Anthem.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.