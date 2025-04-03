Sky Carp Release 2025 Roster

April 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

BELOIT -- The Sky Carp, in conjunction with the Miami Marlins, are excited to announce the 2025 Opening Day roster.

The 2025 Sky Carp roster is filled to the brim with established players, exciting prospects and several breakout candidates.

Leading the roster is one of the top prospects in all of Minor League Baseball, left-handed starting pitcher Thomas White.

White, rated by MLB.com as the Marlins top prospect and the 41 st -best in Minor League Baseball, went 5-3 with a sparkling 2.61 ERA to with the Sky Carp in 2024.

Joining White on the pitching staff is the Marlins third-best prospect, righty Noble Meyer. Like White, Meyer also spent a good deal of time with the Sky Carp last summer, finishing 0-5 with a 5.18 ERA. Both Meyer and White, 2023 draftees, are just 20 years old.

The top prospect from a position player standpoint is infielder Echedry Vargas, rated by MLB Pipeline as the 18 th -best in the organization. Vargas was acquired by the Marlins from the Texas Rangers in the deal that sent Jake Burger to Texas.

Second baseman Gage Miller, who hit .200 in limited duty for the Sky Carp last year, comes in at 23 rd.

21 of the 31 players on the opening day roster have been with the Sky Carp previously.

The Sky Carp will face the South Bend Cubs on Friday at 6:35 p.m. in the season opener at ABC Supply Stadium. For tickets, go to Skycarp.com or call (608-362-2272).

2025 Sky Carp Roster (returning players in bold):

Pitchers : Jesse Bergin, Gabe Bierman, Jake Brooks, Ike Buxton, Holt Jones, Will Kempner, Nick Maldonado, Brayan Mendoza, Noble Meyer, Emmett Olson, Franklin Sanchez, Will Schomberg, Jack Sellinger, Justin Storm, Brandon White, Thomas White, Alex Williams.

Catchers : Ryan Ignoffo, Connor Caskenette, Nestor Rios.

Infielders : Jay Beshears, Tony Bullard, Yiddi Cappe, Wilfredo Lara, Gage Miller, Michael Snyder, Echedry Vargas, Brock Vradenburg.

Outfielders : Emaarion Boyd, Colby Shade, Fenwick Trimble, Eric Rataczak.

