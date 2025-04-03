Dodgers Unveil Loons 2025 Opening Day Roster

April 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - In conjunction with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Great Lakes Loons are pleased to announce the team's opening day roster for the 2025 season. The Opening Day roster will be finalized prior to Friday's home opener, when the Loons host the Lake County Captains (High-A Affiliate Cleveland Guardians) at 6:05 p.m. at Dow Diamond.

PITCHERS (15): Brooks Auger, Patrick Copen, Cam Day, Luke Fox, Joseilyn Gonzalez, Carson Hobbs, Jesus Luna, Payton Martin, Robinson Ortiz, Livan Reinoso, Christian Romero, Christian Ruebeck, Noah Ruen, Evan Shaw, Reynaldo Yean

CATCHERS (2): Nelson Quiroz, Carlos Rojas

INFIELDERS (6): Cameron Decker, Wilman Diaz, Eduardo Guerrero, Jordan Thompson, Joe Vetrano, Logan Wagner

OUTFIELDERS (4): Josue De Paula, Zyhir Hope, Kendall George, Kole Myers

Notes regarding the 2025 roster:

10 players (of 27) spent at least a portion of the 2024 season with Great Lakes

Three players were selected by the Dodgers in the 2024 MLB First-Year Player Draft

Seven players were drafted by the Dodgers in the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft

9 players originate from outside the United States (3 Mexico, 3 Dominican Republic, 3 Venezuela)

Four Loons appear on MLB.com's list of Top 30 Dodgers prospects (De Paula - 3, Hope - 6, George - 15, Wagner - 26)

Three of the top five strikeout leaders with Low-A Rancho Cucamonga in 2024, are on the Loons 2025 Opening Day roster. Gutierrez (118, 1st), Day (94, 2nd), and Copen (60, 3rd).

The average age of the roster is 22.1 years old. With the youngest players being 19 (De Paula, Guerrero), the first teenagers on the Loons Opening Day roster since 2019 (Jose Martinez, Leonel Valera & Miguel Vargas).

Jair Fernandez will serve as the Loons manager, for a

second straight season. Fernandez will be joined by newcomers pitching coaches Sean Coyne and Eduardo Dominguez, hitting coach Kevin LaChance, bench coach Joe Thon and development coach Braelin Hence.

Brad Tunney begins his tenth season in the Loons broadcast booth and is joined by John Vicari, in his third season. All 132 Loons games can be heard on Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt, 1009themitt.com, Loons.com and on your mobile device using the TuneIn App. Along with the radio broadcast, all games are streamed digitally via MiLB.TV, with select games on WNEM 5 and WNEM+.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

