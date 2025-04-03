WNEM to Broadcast 15 Loons Games in 2025

MIDLAND, Mich. - In partnership with Gray Media-owned WNEM-TV (CBS), the Great Lakes Loons have entered into a broadcast agreement that will air 15 games during the 2025 season on WNEM TV-5 and WNEM+. The first games to air will be the Loons Opening Weekend series April 4-6 against the Lake County Captains. Those games will air on WNEM+. The first game to air on primary WNEM TV-5 will be Sunday, April 20 against the Dayton Dragons.

"We're excited we were able to get this done ahead of Opening Day and to have Loons baseball even more accessible to fans across the region," Loons President and General Manager Chris Mundhenk said. "WNEM is one of our long-standing partners going back to when the team came to town. To bring this idea to fruition with them is something we're all really proud of and we can't wait for fans to tune in."

The television broadcast via MiLB.TV will take the air five minutes before the scheduled first pitch, either at the top or bottom of the hour. Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt broadcasters Brad Tunney and John Vicari will provide commentary with WNEM journalists and various other personalities appearing on telecasts throughout the season. The standard broadcast feed on MiLB.TV will also be available on these dates.

"WNEM TV-5 and Gray Media is thrilled to partner with the Great Lake Loons to bring back baseball to local broadcast across our Mid-Michigan communities," WNEM Vice President and General Manager Ken Frierson said. "This partnership will provide Loons fans and 460,000 households a new way to watch their favorite players and one of the best franchises in MiLB history."

The schedule of games and broadcast channel are both subject to change. All start times are ET. Full broadcast schedule listed below.

Friday, April 4 - Lake County Captains - 6:05 p.m. - WNEM+

Saturday, April 5 - Lake County Captains - 1:05 p.m. - WNEM+

Sunday, April 6 - Lake County Captains - 1:05 p.m. - WNEM+

Sunday, April 20 - Dayton Dragons - 1:05 p.m. - WNEM

Friday, May 16 - Lake County Captains - 6:05 p.m. - WNEM+

Saturday, May 17 - Lake County Captains - 6:35 p.m. - WNEM+

Sunday, May 18 - Lake County Captains - 1:05 p.m. - WNEM+

Friday, June 13 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers - 7:05 p.m. - WNEM+

Saturday, June 14 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers - 7:05 p.m. - WNEM+

Sunday, June 15 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers - 1:05 p.m. - WNEM

Friday, July 4 - West Michigan Whitecaps - 7:05 p.m. - WNEM+

Friday, July 11 - Lansing Lugnuts - 7:05 p.m. - WNEM+

Saturday, July 12 - Lansing Lugnuts - 7:05 p.m. - WNEM+

Sunday, August 10 - Lansing Lugnuts - 1:05 p.m. - WNEM+

Sunday, August 31 - West Michigan Whitecaps - 1:05 p.m. - WNEM

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

