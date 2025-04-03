What's Hot with the Dayton Dragons in 2025

April 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OHIO - The Dayton Dragons are set for their 25th season at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The Dragons will host 66 games in Dayton in 2025 against Midwest League opponents.

The Dragons provide a strong focus on affordable family entertainment as part of the experience at Day Air Ballpark. Dragons mascots Heater and Gem, the Green Team, team characters Roofman, ATMO, and Princess Jade, and traditional favorites the Retirement Village People are all back for the 2025 season. The Dragons schedule features a strong commitment to community involvement through specially-themed nights. The Dragons tradition is also based on unsurpassed customer services on all levels of the operation.

Opening Night

The Dragons open their 2025 home season on April 8 at 7:05 pm. The Dragons (High-A affiliates of the Cincinnati Reds) will host the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliates of the San Diego Padres) in the first game of a six-game series. The set will continue with night games Wednesday through Friday (April 9-11) each starting at 7:05 pm, and day games on Saturday, April 12 and Sunday, April 13, both starting at 1:05 pm. Note that the Dragons officially open their season on the road in 2025, four days before their home opener, with a three-game series at the West Michigan Whitecaps April 4-6.

Opening Night National Anthem performer

When the Dragons open their home season on April 8 at Day Air Ballpark, the season will be ushered in with the traditional singing of the national anthem. In 2025, that performance will be delivered by Prime A Cappella, winner of National Anthem Tryouts, presented by Dayton Daily News. Prime A Cappella was chosen from a group of more than 300 who auditioned in hopes of being selected to perform the national anthem at Dragons games this season.

Opening Night and 2025 Game Broadcasts

All 132 Dragons home and road games in 2025 can be heard on the Dragons radio home, Fox Sports 980 WONE. The broadcasts are also available via the Dragons Mobile App and the iHeart App, or at wone.com. Additionally, 15 Dragons games will be televised this season on Dayton's CW (channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). The first telecast is May 10.

New Batting Tunnel in 2025

A significant element in the Dragons on-going ballpark improvement effort is the creation of a new enclosed 15'x75' Batting Tunnel on the third base side of the ballpark, to be completed in mid-to-late April, that will be viewable for fans, including those spectators on the concourse within the ballpark and those walking outside along Monument Street. The Batting Tunnel is for team use and allows for extra batting practice for players, before and after their standard on-field practice times, as well as on days when bad weather forces practice into a climate-controlled environment. The new Batting Tunnel allows Day Air Ballpark to be compliant with Major League Baseball's directive to have two Batting Tunnels available for team use. The original construction of the ballpark in 2000 included one Batting Tunnel on the locker room level that was shared by the Dragons and their opponents. The new batting tunnel was placed in a location chosen by the architects. Bracket Builders is the General Contractor.

Great Food in the Ballpark in 2025

Returning Favorites

Gourmet Burgers

Smokey Stand (footlong brats, hot dogs, and Italian sausage)

Coney Cart (now also featuring Kielbasa sausage with Potato Straws, BBQ Sauce, Maple Mustard Coleslaw)

Donato's Pizza

Philly Cheesesteak cart

Mac & Cheese Cart (with various toppings including burnt ends, buffalo chicken, bacon, shredded pepperjack cheese, chopped Cheetos, diced onions, tomatoes, and black and green olives)

Chicken Tenders & Fries basket

Burrito Bowls

Grippo's Chips

Dippin' Dots (new flavor: Cookie Monster)

Graeter's Ice Cream (new toppings added including Oreo, Reese's Pieces, M&M's, Whipped Cream, Syrups)

Bill's Lemonade Stand (freshly squeezed lemonade)

Pulled Pork and Brisket is now available for purchase out of the Concession Stand

Kona Ice

New Items on Suite Level

New dessert cart items include Cheesecake and Killer Brownies

Sausage & Cheese Board

Street Corn Dip

Fried four-cheese ravioli

Grilled stadium brats with peppers and onions

A new selection of house wine is available

High Noon Hard Seltzer 6-packs

Other New Food Additions in the Ballpark

Right Field Corner Silo will now feature Yellow Springs Brewery products

Cheese Popcorn in most Concession Stands

Popcorn now available in the Kona Big Wave Dragons Lair

State Fair Mini-Donuts (sugar coated) at the Home Plate Bar

Novelty Ice Cream

Frozen Bomb Pop drinks

TICKET OPTIONS

Season Ticket Plans

Dragons season ticket packages are available now. The most popular plans feature 8-game or 16-game packages. The Dragons popular Season Ticket Club returns in 2025. Newly added is a 10% gift card (10% of the total value of all tickets purchased), free gifts, and three free events (meet the team, movie night, end of year appreciation party). Larger packages including half-season and full-season plans are also available.

Other season ticket benefits include, for all plans:

o Free ticket exchange program for any missed games

o 20% monthly discounts in the team store

o Best pricing on rental suites, party decks, or any other group outings

o A personal ticket rep to provide assistance all season

o Opportunity to purchase parking passes

o Discounted or free playoff tickets

o First access to other events (concerts, exhibitions, comedians, etc.)

Go to this link for more information on season tickets: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/seasontickets

Single-game tickets for Dragons 2025 regular season games can be purchased at the Dragons Box Office located to the left of the main entry gates at Day Air Ballpark and through the following outlets:

Online at daytondragons.com/tickets

By phone by calling the Dragons Box office at (937) 228-2287

Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at (937) 228-2323

Pricing for single game tickets for stadium seats and lawn tickets:

Stadium

April: $16

May: $18

June through September: $20

Lawn

April: $6

May: $8

June through September: $10

The Dragons Box Office will be open throughout the season from 9:00 AM to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. On weekend game dates, the Dragons Box Office will open at 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays and 11:00 a.m. on Sundays, and close in the seventh inning. The box office will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays when the team is on the road.

There is never a convenience charge for tickets purchased at the Dragons Box Office. There is also no convenience charge for tickets purchased from the Dragons by phone at (937) 228-2287.

The Dragons are scheduled to play 66 home games during the regular season. Game times are 7:05 p.m. for Tuesday through Saturday games, and Sundays are 1:05 p.m. Exceptions include Saturday, April 12 at 1:05 p.m.; Saturday, April 26 at 1:05 p.m.; and Wednesday, July 3 at 5:35 p.m. The Dragons do not play on Mondays. Gates open one hour prior to game time unless noted.

Group outings are available through the Dragons including Boost Engagement luxury suites, Kona Big Wave Dragons Lair, the Pepsi Party Deck, the Ace Home Services Café Deck, the Centerfield Party Deck, and group seating in the seating bowl. Special benefits are available for groups of 10 to 1,000 fans.

UPDATE: Dragons Luxury Suites, Party Decks, and Kona Big Wave Dragons Lair are SOLD OUT for the 2025 season. To be added to a Wait List to be contacted in the event of a cancellation, go to this link: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/hospitalityareas

The Kona Big Wave Dragons Lair is a full-service group hospitality area at Day Air Ballpark. The Dragons Lair experience features an all-inclusive ticket that includes a ballpark buffet and souvenirs. It comes with game tickets and a buffet featuring grilled hamburgers, hot dogs, smoked pulled pork, mac and cheese, kettle chips, pasta salad, fresh-baked cookies, and unlimited non-alcoholic drinks. A cash beer and wine bar can be added. Everyone in the group also receives a Dragons hat and shirt.

Group Packages:

The Dragons two group packages (Home Run and Grand Slam) are available for purchase. Home Run package groups of 50 and Grand Slam package groups of 100 or more will receive $5.00 per ticket in baseball bucks complimentary of the Dragons. Additionally, the group leader will receive either two or four parking passes.

Boost Engagement Rental Suites:

Bring your clients, friends, or family out to enjoy a great view of the game and VIP treatment. Our Luxury Suites are great for building relationships, entertaining prospects or clients, and showing your most loyal customers, family, and employees your appreciation. Each suite accommodates 20 guests, features lush furnishings, and offers both indoor and outdoor seating.

Double Suites:

Who said that business only gets done on the golf course? Bring your clients out to enjoy a great view of the game and VIP treatment. Our Luxury Suites are great for building relationships, entertaining prospects or clients, and showing your most loyal customers and employees your appreciation. Each double suite accommodates 40-50 guests, features lush furnishings, and offers both indoor and outdoor seating.

VIP Suite:

Bring your clients, friends, or family out to enjoy a great view of the game and VIP treatment in our largest climate-controlled indoor space in the ballpark. Our VIP suite is great for building relationships, entertaining prospects or clients, and showing your most loyal customers, family, and employees your appreciation. Each suite accommodates 50 guests and offers both indoor and outdoor seating.

Party Decks:

Are you looking to have a fun, casual group outing? Then have a real party at the ballpark on the Pepsi Party Deck or the Center Field Party Deck. Fifty guests or more can comfortably enjoy the game from our open-air, patio-style decks. And don't forget to eat! Loads of catering options are available for your group.

Ace Home Services Café Deck:

Give your party an extra dimension with our Ace Home Services Café Deck seating option. Enjoy the deck and then the view of the game from Section 104. Various catering options are available to your group.

The Dragons wildly popular barstool seating will return in 2025. Single game tickets are $12.00 per seat. Season tickets are also available in this space.

SPECIAL TICKET DATES

Friends & Family Games presented by Wendy's

Dragons Friends & Family Games, presented by Wendy's, provide the best deal in town. Get a Dragons ticket, Wendy's Biggie Bag meal voucher, and Dragons hat for just $17 for stadium seats or $13 for lawn tickets. Dates include Saturday, April 12; Friday, April 25; Friday, May 9; Sunday, June 8; Saturday, June 21; Thursday, July 3; Saturday, July 26; Saturday, August 9; Sunday, August 24; and Friday, September 5.

Kids Run the Bases presented by Graeter's Ice Cream

Each Sunday the Dragons will host post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Graeter's Ice Cream. Children 11 and under can round the bases and receive a Graeter's coupon to redeem outside of the ballpark. There will be post-game Kids Run the Bases on Saturday, April 12 and Saturday, April 26, as well.

National Entertainment Acts at Day Air Ballpark

This season, fans can see special entertainment acts including BirdZerk! on June 7 and ZOOperstars on June 8.

BirdZerk! is well-known for skits that revolve around pranks on players and umpires and acrobatic, synchronized dances. BirdZerk! has been named the top minor league baseball promotional act by sports business columnist Darren Rovell.

The ZOOperstars have become a fan favorite at Day Air Ballpark based on past performances. These hilarious inflatable characters are based on sports figures with an animal resemblance, such as Clammy Sosa, Cow Ripken, and Ken Giraffey, Jr.

The popular Team Zoom Canine Entertainment act will appear at Day Air Ballpark on May 29 and June 1. Star Wars characters will be in the ballpark on June 20.

The Dayton Dragons Foundation 50/50 Raffle occurs during Dragons home games where each week, the winner will take home 50 percent of the total pot. The other 50 percent will support the Dayton Dragons Foundation. The pot will start at $2,500 on opening night. Raffle tickets are available in person at Dragons home games. Fans can also play online at DaytonDragons5050.com.

The Dayton Dragons Kids Club presented by Hot Head Burritos returns for its 15th year in 2025. The full package of the Dragons Kids Club is just $34.99 per child and carries a total value of over $100. There are limited quantities and sizes, so be sure to buy now!

Each member will receive:

Special 25th season Dragons jersey

Dragons Crossbody Bag

Dragons hat

Hot Head Burritos Kids Meal Voucher

Dragons game tickets (2)

Dragons Fun Zone Pass

The chance to win various experiential prizes

Secure your membership today in the Dragons Den Team Store or at www.daytondragons.com/kidsclub.

The University of Dayton will play at Day Air Ballpark for the fifth straight year. The Flyers will host Wright State University on Tuesday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m.

The Dragons will host 17 high school baseball games as part of the High School Baseball Showcase, presented by Bob Ross Auto Group, from April 15-May 17. A total of 34 area high schools will move a regular season game from their home field to Day Air Ballpark. The Dragons High School Baseball Showcase is in its 20th year of giving high schools the opportunity to play at a world-class facility.

The Dragons YouTube channel features great content all season long including "Around the Horn", "Mic'd Up", and "Extra Innings." Follow the Dragons YouTube channel for the latest and exclusive online content.

DRAGONS IN THE COMMUNITY

Dragons MVP Program

The Dragons MVP School Program includes over 1,200 fourth and fifth grade classrooms across the Miami Valley. The program is in its 20th year, impacting over 32,000 students. Teachers select five MVPs based on the criteria put in place by the teacher including performance, effort, citizenship, and improvement. The five MVPs receive four tickets to a Dragons game, access to an exclusive Dragons MVP Zone, an MVP certificate, and a Dragons MVP hat. The Dragons visit selected classrooms over the course of the program. The Dragons MVP Program is made possible by the generous support of Ohio 529 Plan CollegeAdvantage, Roosters, WDTN and Dayton's CW.

Hometown Heroes program presented by the Dayton Development Coalition, Reynolds & Reynolds, HII Mission Technologies, Synergy Building Systems, and HNB

Five times during the 2025 baseball season, the Dragons will partner with the Dayton Development Coalition, Reynolds & Reynolds, HII Mission Technologies, Synergy Building Systems, and HNB for a season-long tribute to all service men and women past and present. There will be four special spotlights (April 25, May 27, June 17, July 3) that will each highlight a different aspect or organization involved in the military. The season-long celebration will wrap up with American Celebration Night on August 23.

Home Run for Life presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and the Dragons team up to provide kids battling serious medical conditions with once-in-a-lifetime opportunities during Dragons games. Each honoree takes an honorary homerun lap around the bases during a Dragons game and receives an engraved bat, along with other gifts. Dates for the 2025 season are May 7, June 18, July 23, and August 6.

Community All-Stars presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash

The Dragons partner with Flying Ace Express Car Wash on the Community All-Stars Program, honoring Dayton's best individuals and organizations that are improving the quality of life in the Miami Valley. From firefighters to first responders to volunteers and good Samaritans, the Dragons will honor five honorees that will be highlighted during a game with a tribute video telling their story. Dates for 2025 include May 8, June 5, July 2, and August 8.

Veteran Salute Program presented by CareSource Military & Veterans

The Dragons Veteran Salute program, presented by CareSource Military & Veterans, highlights five veteran's stories during each season. Veterans who are chosen are honored at a Dragons game with an in-game ceremony and provided with VIP treatment during their special night. Dates are April 27, June 1, June 22, July 27, and August 24.

Recycling Bin Initiative

The Dayton Dragons and Montgomery County Environmental Services are once again teaming up for Heater's Recycling Bin Initiative (RBI) Program. This free, fun, and educational program is for kids and families to learn about household recycling and how recycling benefits the economy and the environment. All participants will receive up to four Dragons lawn tickets to RBI Night at a Dragons game, exclusive RBI gifts, and will be eligible to win other great Dragons prizes and experiences. Dates are June 19 and August 21.

Dream Big presented by CYMI Holdings

The Dayton Dragons will award the "Dream Big Award" presented by CYMI Holdings to three individuals in the greater Dayton area who exemplify a stellar entrepreneurial spirit. These individuals will be recognized for their determination and dedication to growing their own unique businesses and making the Miami Valley a better place to work and play.

Other Major Events Date/s

Wright State vs. University of Dayton at Day Air Ballpark April 29 (7:00 pm)

Boy Scouts/Girl Scouts Overnighters May 30, July 25 (post-game)

Meet the Team Day June 7 (10:00 am)

25th Season Celebration Fan Fest June 21 (9:30 am)

Dragons 5K presented by Orthopedic Associates July 12 (8:00 am)

Family Classic Movie Night July 12 (6:00 pm)

Dontatos Movie Night August 1 (6:00 pm)

Great American Beer Tasting presented by Heidelberg Distributing August 16 (2:00 pm)

Reds Day at the Dragons August 24 (1:05 pm)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.