Prime A Cappella Selected to Perform National Anthem at Dragons Opening Night

April 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Prime A Cappella has been selected as the winner of the Dayton Daily News/ Dayton Dragons national anthem contest.

The group of 15 singers, with age ranges from high school to recent college graduates, will sing the national anthem at beautiful Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District on Opening Night, April 8. The Dragons will host the Fort Wayne TinCaps at 7:05 p.m. as they open their 25th season in Dayton. Prime A Cappella is a Greater Dayton area pop A Cappella education program.

Members of Prime A Cappella are from locations all across the Miami Valley.

Adam Scott, Prime director, says the group was thrilled to be selected. "We are thrilled and honored," he said. "We want to do the team proud, and the country proud. Many of us have families in the military and are baseball fans."

Scott explained that the group has been together in its current form for about one year. "We are a fully-auditioned mixed ensemble," he explained. "Some of our members were previously students of mine. Prime is not for profit. My work with Prime is my way to pay forward. We have produced albums and videos, done professional recordings as well as the Centerville Holiday Show and some other performances in Centerville."

Dayton Dragons President Robert Murphy, says, "Each year the National Anthem Tryouts presented by Dayton Daily News gets the Miami Valley back into the spirit of baseball, and in our 25 th Season, the Grand Prize winner of this year's contest will set the stage for a season-long celebration of the Dragons baseball and the fans and community that make it possible. The most-talented vocalists, choirs, bands and more from the Dayton community and nationwide have vied for this opportunity to perform in front of a sold-out crowd, and Adam Scott and his group, Prime A Cappella, have truly earned this opportunity. Fans and players come together at once for the National Anthem, and it's one of the most moving parts of every baseball game. We're thrilled to have Prime A Cappella kick off Opening Night at Day Air Ballpark because we know they'll do it just right."

The Dayton Daily News has served as the sponsor for the national anthem audition contest for all 25 seasons of Dragons history.

All auditions in 2025 were virtual. More than 300 performers submitted auditions in 2025. Submissions were reviewed by the Dragons panel of judges.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 3, 2025

Prime A Cappella Selected to Perform National Anthem at Dragons Opening Night - Dayton Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.