Dragons Radio Returns to WONE for 14th Straight Season in 2025

April 3, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

DAYTON, OHIO - As the Dayton Dragons open their Midwest League season on the road on Friday night in Grand Rapids, Michigan against the West Michigan Whitecaps (6:35 pm), Dragons fans can listen to the radio broadcast on FOX Sports 980 WONE on radio.

WONE has been the radio home for Dragons Baseball since 2011. Games can be heard at 980 on the AM dial. All games can also be heard on computers, smart phones, ipads, and other mobile devices via the internet at www.daytondragons.com and wone.com. Fans can also listen to the games by downloading the Dragons Mobile App or by downloading the iHeart App and entering WONE in the search tool.

Game broadcasts begin with the pre-game show 30 minutes before the first pitch of every Dragons game, featuring game previews, features, interviews, and lineups. Each Dragons game is followed by an extensive post-game show featuring game recaps, interviews, and out of town scores.

Tom Nichols returns for his 17th season as the Dragons lead broadcaster. The 2025 season is Nichols' 38th year in professional baseball. He has broadcast over 4,500 minor league games since beginning his career in 1988. In 2024, Nichols was inducted into the Greater Dayton Baseball Hall-of-Fame in honor of his career as a baseball broadcaster. In 2018, he received recognition from Ballpark Digest for "Outstanding Achievements in Minor League Baseball broadcasting." He called his first Major League game on the Cincinnati Reds Radio Network, an event that was featured in the New York Times, Sports Broadcast Journal, FOX Sports Ohio (now FanDuel Sports), and numerous other media outlets. He has worked at every level of Minor League Baseball (Triple-A, Double-A, High-A, Low-A, and professional independent), broadcasting for the Indianapolis Indians, Mobile BayBears, Fort Wayne Wizards, Peoria Chiefs, Kinston Indians, and Gary SouthShore RailCats. He is a Ball State University graduate and a native of Muncie, Indiana.

Patrick Geshan will join Nichols on most home broadcasts in 2025, returning for his third season with the Dragons after filling the same role with the team in 2023 and '24. Patrick is a product of Miami University and a native of Oxford, Ohio. This winter, he has served as the voice of the Tri-City Storm of the United States Hockey League. Previously, he was the voice of the Mansfield Destroyers of the New York Collegiate Baseball League for the 2021 season, and assisted the Dragons media relations department in 2022. At Miami, Geshan was the sports director at WMSR, the student-operated radio station and handled play-by-play for RedHawks football, men's and women's basketball, and hockey. He also served as a sideline reporter for Miami basketball on ESPN3 and ESPN+. Geshan also did play-by-play and sideline reporting for Chatterbox Sports throughout the Cincinnati area, covering high school and college athletics. Geshan attended Talawanda High School and was the student body president there in 2018.

The Dragons annual home "Opening Night" is set for Tuesday, April 8 at 7:05 pm against the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

For information on Dragons tickets including season tickets, group outings, or single-game tickets, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

