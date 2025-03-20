Timber Hill Winery Features New Sky Carp Signature Wine

Milton, WI - Timber Hill Winery, a premier Wisconsin winery recognized for its innovative and approachable wines, is excited to announce a new partnership with the Sky Carp. Beginning this season, Timber Hill wines will be available at ABC Supply Stadium, allowing fans to enjoy locally crafted wines while cheering on their favorite regional Minor League Baseball team.

Founded by Amanda Stefl, Timber Hill Winery has earned a reputation for its fun, flavorful, and community-oriented approach to winemaking. Since its inception, the winery has focused on creating wines that bring people together, making it an ideal match for the ballpark atmosphere.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Sky Carp and bring our wines to ABC Supply Stadium," said Amanda Stefl, owner of Timber Hill Winery. "Baseball and wine may not be a traditional pairing, but we believe that great moments deserve great wine. We can't wait for fans to sip and savor our Wisconsin-made wines while enjoying America's favorite pastime."

As part of this partnership, Timber Hill Winery will craft two exclusive wines for the Sky Carp: Diamond Dust, a dry and crisp white wine, and Old-Fashioned Red, a sweet red wine. These specially curated wines celebrate the spirit of the Sky Carp while offering a delicious taste of Wisconsin winemaking.

"A new partnership has been established with a local winery, enhancing the entertainment experience in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois," Zach Brockman, President of the Sky Carp, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting the value of bringing together two prominent companies in the region.

Get your first taste of the Timber Hill Sky Carp Diamond Dust and Old-Fashioned Red, Sky Carp at the 2025 season opener on Friday, April 4, when they will host the South Bend Cubs at ABC Supply Stadium at 6:05 p.m.

Sky Carp, the High-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, play their home games at ABC Supply Stadium, a state-of-the-art facility that has become a hub for entertainment and community gatherings in southern Wisconsin. For more information about Timber Hill Winery, visit www.timberhillwinery.com. To catch a Sky Carp game and enjoy Timber Hill wines this season, visit www.skycarp.com for tickets.

About us: The Sky Carp journey began as the Beloit Brewers (1982-1994) before becoming the Beloit Snappers (1995-2021). The Riverbend Stadium Authority (RSA), a group of community stakeholders, was formed with the goal of developing a new stadium. In 2021, ownership changed to Quint and Rishy Studer, leading to the name change to Sky Carp. The Studer family is dedicated to community enhancement, with ongoing stadium upgrades and philanthropic efforts.

Since the grand opening of ABC Supply Stadium in 2021, the Sky Carp have embarked on an exciting journey marked by remarkable success each year, offering family-friendly fun and entertainment to residents across Wisconsin and northern Illinois, situated alongside the scenic Rock River. The magnificent stadium has provided affordable entertainment to over 500,000 residents in both Wisconsin and Illinois. As a High-A affiliate of the prestigious Miami Marlins, the Sky Carp proudly host 66 home games each season. In addition to baseball, the versatile stadium serves as a venue for hundreds of events, becoming a central hub for community engagement.

