Day Air Ballpark to Open Early for Reds Batting Practice Tuesday

March 20, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OHIO - The Dayton Dragons announced today that fans with tickets to the 25th Season Celebration Game with the Reds presented by Winsupply on Tuesday, March 25 at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton can arrive early and watch the Reds take batting practice.

Gates will open at 4:00 pm for the game. The Reds plan to take batting practice from 4:15-5:15 pm. The game's first pitch is scheduled for 6:10 pm.

This will be the fourth ever visit by the Reds to Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. T he Reds close out their spring training schedule with this special game that match the Reds against a team of Reds minor league prospects. The Reds will open their 2025 season two days later, on Thursday, March 27 against the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park at 4:10 pm.

The 25th Season Celebration Game with the Reds presented by Winsupply is completely sold out. All stadium seats, lawn tickets, and standing room only tickets have been sold.

Tuesday, March 25 Schedule:

4:00 pm: Gates Open

4:15-5:15 pm: Reds Batting Practice

6:10 pm: First pitch, Reds vs. Prospects

Dragons Single-Game Tickets Now Available

Single-game ticket sales for Dayton Dragons 2025 home games are now underway. The Dragons 25th Opening Night is set for Tuesday, April 8 when they host the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Day Air Ballpark at 7:05 pm.

Single-game tickets for Dragons 2025 regular season games can be purchased at the Dragons Box Office located to the left of the main entry gates at Day Air Ballpark and through the following outlets:

Online at daytondragons.com/tickets By phone by calling the Dragons Box office at (937) 228-2287 Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at (937) 228-2323

Pricing for single game tickets for stadium seats and lawn tickets:

Stadium

April: $16 May: $18 June through September: $20

Lawn

April: $6 May: $8 June through September: $10

The Dragons Box Office will be open throughout the season from 9:00 AM to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. On weekend game dates, the Dragons Box Office will open at 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays and 11:00 a.m. on Sundays, and close in the seventh inning. The box office will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays when the team is on the road.

There is never a convenience charge for tickets purchased at the Dragons Box Office. There is also no convenience charge for tickets purchased from the Dragons by phone at (937) 228-2287.

The Dragons are scheduled to play 66 home games during the regular season. Game times are 7:05 p.m. for Tuesday through Saturday games, and Sundays are 1:05 p.m. Exceptions include Saturday, April 12 at 1:05 p.m.; Saturday, April 26 at 1:05 p.m.; and Wednesday, July 3 at 5:35 p.m. The Dragons do not play on Mondays. Gates open one hour prior to game time unless noted.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from March 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.