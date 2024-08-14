Bandits Win Second-Straight Over Sky Carp

August 14, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits claimed their second consecutive one-run victory Wednesday, defeating the Beloit Sky Carp 4-3 at ABC Supply Stadium.

While starter Henry Williams allowed just two Beloit baserunners over the first four innings of the ballgame, the Bandits' bats staked him to a 2-0 run advantage at the plate. Omar Hernandez opened the scoring with an RBI-single in the second, before Lizandro Rodriguez struck for one of his own as his first career High-A hit in the fourth.

The Sky Carp eventually broke through against the right-hander in the fifth, cutting the Bandits' lead in half on Colby Shade's RBI-single, but it would wind up the lone blemish in Williams' 5.0-inning effort.

Knocking Sky Carp starter Nobel Meyer after just 3.2 innings, the River Bandits re-extended their lead in the sixth against Yeuris Jimenez, scoring runs on a Sam Kulasingam groundout and Dustin Dickerson's RBI-single.

After pitching a scoreless sixth and seventh innings, Quad Cities' reliever Connor Fenlong returned to the mound in the eighth, but after Beloit made it a one-run game on Ryan Ignoffo's two-run blast, the right-hander was pulled for Natanael Garabitos, who not only completed the frame, but pitched a scoreless ninth to close out the contest and his first River Bandits save.

Williams (4-4) earned the win for Quad Cities, while Meyer (0-5) was saddled with the loss for Beloit after needing 81 pitches to complete 3.2 innings. Fenlong (3) notched a win, pitching a career-high 2.1 innings in relief.

The River Bandits continue their six-game series with the Sky Carp Thursday and send Ethan Bosacker (4-1, 1.98) to the mound against Tyler White (2-2, 2.57). First pitch at ABC Supply Stadium is set for 6:35 p.m.

