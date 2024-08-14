West Michigan Scores Eight in 1st in 11-2 Romp

LANSING, Mich. - Max Clark went 4-for-6, collecting two extra-base hits in an eight-run first inning, and the West Michigan Whitecaps (26-17, 57-52) went on to beat the Lansing Lugnuts (19-25, 51-58), 11-2, in a Wednesday matinee at Jackson® Field™.

The Whitecaps had already scored eight runs in the top of the first inning once before in Lansing, victimizing Will Johnston on June 30 in a 10-3 victory. They equaled that performance against Kade Morris, thanks to a three-run homer from Thayron Liranzo, RBI singles from Bennett Lee and Seth Stephenson, a two-run triple from Clark (who had opened the frame with a double), and a run-scoring wild pitch.

Morris withstood the barrage, allowing two more runs (one earned) in the second inning before departing after a 1-2-3 third inning.

Jack Owen followed with two scoreless innings, striking out Liranzo twice; Hunter Breault pitched around two walks in a hitless sixth; and Blaze Pontes worked the final three innings, allowing an unearned run in the ninth.

The Nuts' only runs came courtesy of a Jared Dickey first-inning sacrifice fly and a Will Simpson sixth-inning RBI double.

In defeat, center fielder Ryan Lasko went 2-for-4 with a single, double and run scored, while catcher CJ Rodriguez singled, walked and was hit by a pitch in four plate appearances.

Thursday, the third game of the six-game series, is a special Lansing Facts edition of Coors Light Thirsty Thursday with the Nuts playing as the Lansing Olive Burgers! Lefty Will Johnston receives the start at 7:05 p.m. against West Michigan right-hander Colin Fields.

