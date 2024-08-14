Captains Sink Loons 2-0

EASTLAKE, Ohio. - Three straight singles scoring two runs was all that was needed for the Lake County Captains (65-44) (24-19) to down the Great Lakes Loons (56-53) (22-21) 2-0 on a 76-degree sunny Wednesday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park.

- Great Lakes starter Maddux Bruns worked three scoreless innings, lowering his season ERA to 1.96 in 23 innings.

- Lake County starter Matt Wilkinson struck out six Loons over 5.1 innings, earning his fourth win in the Midwest League.

- Wilkinson allowed two two-out doubles to Jake Gelof in the first and Sam Mongelli in the fourth. Both innings ended with a strikeout.

- After Christian Ruebeck made quick work of Lake County in the fourth inning, Jose Rodriguez took the mound in the fifth.

- The first three faced, each singled. Angel Genao was the third and produced the first run on a bloop shot to centerfield.

- A sac fly tacked on a second run for the Captains. The rest of the way, Rodriguez allowed one hit and struck out five.

- Two Loons were picked off. Jake Gelof in the fourth and Dylan Campbell in the sixth.

- The best chance to score for Great Lakes came in the eighth. Jordan Thompson reached on an infield single and advanced to second base on a throwing error. The bottom of the Loons lineup went down in order, lineout, flyout, and popout.

- After a walk and hit by pitch in the ninth, Lake County's Jay Driver struck out the side in the ninth.

Rounding Things Out

The Loons were shut out for the tenth time this season; they were shutout just six times last season.

Up Next

Tomorrow, Thursday, August 15th, the Loons and Captains play a doubleheader, a make-up of a postponement on June 29th. The action begins tomorrow at 4:30 pm.

