Jair Fernandez Returns as Loons Manager for 2025 Season

January 28, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons in conjunction with the Los Angeles Dodgers have named Jair Fernandez as their manager for the 2025 season. Fernandez will manage Great Lakes for the second straight season.

Jair Fernandez is the 11th manager in the Loons' 18-year history and the fourth to return for a second year. 2025 will be Fernandez's ninth season as a coach within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization.

Last year, Great Lakes had their fifth consecutive winning season finishing 69-61. The Loons offense prowess was showcased with plate discipline drawing 573 walks, second best in the Midwest League. Great Lakes pitchers racked up the strikeouts posting 1263, league-best for the third straight year.

Previously, Jair Fernandez served as the hitting coach with the Great Lakes Loons in 2017 and 2018. The Loons hit a combined .240 in those two seasons, accumulating 192 home runs.

Fernandez, 38, debuted in minor league baseball in 2007 as an 18-year-old in the Seattle Mariners organization. The Colombian-born catcher spent nine seasons in baseball, having two stints at the Triple-A level.

He played within four organizations, including stops in the Midwest League. In 2007, he appeared in 52 games with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. In 2008, Fernandez was an MWL All-Star with the Beloit Snappers (now Sky Carp), then affiliated with the Minnesota Twins.

The Loons and Fernandez begin the 2025 season on Friday, April 4th at Dow Diamond against the Lake County Captains. The first pitch is at 6:05 pm.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

