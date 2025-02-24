Great Lakes Loons Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons are excited to announce the 2025 Promotion Schedule that includes an incredible lineup of promotions, theme nights, and special appearances. Fans flocking to Dow Diamond can look forward to unforgettable moments all season long. Highlights for the 2025 Promotional Schedule include:

Star Wars Night returns to Dow Diamond (June 14). Lou E. Loon and his friends take on the dark side in an epic battle for the galaxy! Celebrate the 45th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back with exciting Star Wars themed activities, special appearances, and a night full of intergalactic fun followed by a Fireworks Loontacular.

Experience the enchantment of Princess Night (June 21), where your little ones can delight in a pre-game ice cream social with beloved fairytale princesses. The magic culminates in a spectacular Fireworks Loontacular, presented by Farm Bureau Insurance, creating unforgettable memories for the entire royal family!

Celebrate Independence Day with the return of the 4th of July Block Party on Main, followed by two special appearances by everyone's favorite blue heeler, Bluey! She'll join the fun on Saturday, July 5, and a Sunday matinee game on July 6. Guaranteed photo opportunities go on sale Wednesday, February 26 at 10am, visit the Loons Facebook or call the Ticket Office at 989-837-BALL for more details.

Pontooners Weekend makes a celebrated return this season (July 24-27). The fan-favorite transformation of the Loons into the Great Lakes Pontooners is back and bigger than ever! This four-day celebration of the Up North life on the water will feature sunset-inspired jerseys, yacht rock vibes, and lake-themed fun.

Get ready for The Gamer's Game (August 30), an exciting event brought to you by the Field of Frames Fest, where esports collide with baseball! Discover the first esports festival in the Great Lakes Bay Region, showcasing innovative competitions, expert panels, and interactive gaming experiences. Plus, don't miss your chance to snag a sleek Loons hat, presented by Fidelity Investments, during our exclusive giveaway.

Our Award-Winning True Crime Night returns along with Margaritaville and Peanuts.

The Loons are excited to introduce several new theme nights to the 2025 lineup of entertainment, headlined by Superman Night and The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, with both featuring immersive ballpark experiences. Plus, Princess Night will spotlight a magical Moana-themed jersey, while Lou E's Birthday will include, for the first time ever, a special Mickey Mouse-themed Loons jersey fans won't want to miss.

Formerly Feast Fridays, Foodie Fridays presented by Isabella Bank will combine fan-favorite value items-$2 hot dogs, $1 chips, $1 ice cream sandwiches, and $1 sodas-with exclusive gourmet offerings like poutine, BBQ fried chicken cinnamon roll sandwiches, walking tacos, and a specialty sausage of the week offerings at select locations in the ballpark. The Chef's Table is returning this season, offering a unique culinary experience at the ballpark! Exclusively offered on Fridays, fans can indulge in an exceptional meal limited to 60 guests for only $25 per person. Savor delectable appetizers, side dishes, delicious entrées, and treat yourself to a decadent dessert-all while soaking up the vibrant atmosphere of Loons Baseball!

Fireworks Loontaculars, presented by Farm Bureau Insurance:

This season features 10 dazzling fireworks shows, including Memorial Day Weekend (May 31), Independence Day (July 4, 5), and every Saturday June through August.

Weekly Promotions Return for 2025:

Tuesdays: Hometown Heroes sponsored by Meijer (Free meal for active military, veterans, and frontline workers)

Wednesdays: Paws & Claws presented by White Claw (50% off White Claw; dogs welcome)

Thursdays: Thirsty Thursday™ poured by J.P. O'Sullivan Distributing (50% off beer)

Fridays: Foodie Fridays featuring gourmet specials and value-priced ballpark favorites presented by Isabella Bank

Saturdays (June through August): Fireworks Loontaculars powered by Farm Bureau Insurance

Sundays: Kids Eat Free (children 12 and under) and Run the Bases driven by Serra Toyota Saginaw

"Our staff has put a tremendous amount of effort into creating an entertainment lineup for the 2025 season that packs an exciting mix of new promotions paired with fan favorites making Dow Diamond the go-to destination for family, fun, and baseball," said Loons President and GM Chris Mundhenk. "We're so excited to welcome back our fans to the ballpark and create another season of lasting memories."

Mark your calendars and grab your tickets starting March 3 to experience all the action at Dow Diamond this summer!

Highlights:

APRIL

April 4: Opening Day presented by MISS DIG 811

April 15: Jackie Robinson Day

April 20: Easter Egg Hunt presented by MyMichigan Health

MAY

May 2: School Kids Day presented by Central Michigan University

May 13: School Kids Day presented by Central Michigan University

May 15: Greek Heritage Night presented by Dow Championship

May 16: FFA Night presented by Michigan Sugar Company

May 17: 2024 World Champions Night presented by Andrews Hooper Pavlik PLC / Reading Program presented by Delta College / AAPI Night / Fireworks Loontacular presented by Farm Bureau Insurance

May 18: Reading Program presented by Delta College

May 29: Margaritaville Night presented by Garpiel Group

May 30: Polish Heritage Night

May 31: Copa de la Diversión Night / Fireworks Loontacular presented by Farm Bureau Insurance

JUNE

June 1: Kids Club Takeover presented by MyMichigan Health / Reading Program presented by Delta College

June 12: Pride Night presented by Dow GLAD and Great Lakes Bay Pride / Dodger Bluesday / Teacher Appreciation Night

June 13: Halloween Night presented by Midland Center for the Arts

June 14: Star Wars Night / Faith & Family Night presented by Tommy's Car Wash / Fireworks Loontacular presented by Farm Bureau Insurance

June 15: Father's Day / Play Ball Weekend Kids Clinic presented by Central Michigan University

June 19: Lucky Hot Dog Night / Malmo Oat Milkers Night presented by Oatly / Fireworks Loontacular presented by Farm Bureau Insurance

June 20: 2024 World Champions Celebration with a Poster Giveaway

June 21: Princess Night ft. a Moana Jersey presented by High Country Jumpers / Fireworks Loontacular presented by Farm Bureau Insurance

June 22: 2nd Annual Loons Putt-Putt Invitational / Pickleball Day

JULY

July 4-6: The Loons take on Detroit Tigers Affiliate West Michigan White Caps

July 4: 4th of July Block Party on Main presented by Michigan Army National Guard / Fireworks Loontacular presented by Farm Bureau Insurance

July 5: Red, White, & Bluey Weekend presented by MyMichigan Health / Fireworks Loontacular presented by Farm Bureau Insurance

July 6: Red, White, & Bluey Weekend presented by MyMichigan Health

July 10: True Crime Night

July 11: Copa de la Diversión Night

July 12: Superman Night presented by MyMichigan Health / Super Lou E. Bobblehead Giveaway presented by MyMichigan Health / Fireworks Loontacular presented by Farm Bureau Insurance

July 13: Inclusion Day presented by Corteva Agriscience

July 24: Pontooners Weekend Kickoff presented by Sugar Springs Marine / Koozie Giveaway presented by Sugar Springs Marine / 1 Mile Beer Run presented by The Rock Station Z93!

July 25: Pontooners Weekend with Yacht Rock presented by Sugar Springs Marine

July 26: Pontooners Weekend presented by Sugar Springs Marine / Reversible Bucket Hat Giveaway

July 27: Pontooners Weekend Super Splash Day presented by Sugar Springs Marine / Meet the Team Day with a Team Photo Giveaway

AUGUST

August 7: Copa De La Diversión Night / Healthcare Appreciation Night

August 8: GRIT Night / Labor Union Night presented by MISS DIG 811 / Loons Pennant Races presented by Greater Midland Races

August 9: Wonderful Wizard of Oz

August 10: Lou E.'s Birthday ft. a Mickey Mouse Jersey presented by MyMichigan Health / Faith & Family Day presented by Tommy's Car Wash / First Responders Day

August 26-31: The Loons take on Detroit Tigers Affiliate West Michigan White Caps

August 29: Peanuts - A Christmas Celebration

August 30: The Gamer's Game presented by Field of Frames Fest / Hat Giveaway presented by Fidelity Investments

August 31: Fan Appreciation Day

Fireworks Loontacular Schedule, presented by Farm Bureau Insurance

May: 17 & 31

June: 14, 19, & 21

July: 4, 5, 12, & 26

August: 9 & 30

Giveaways

April 4: Magnet Schedule, presented by MISS DIG 811

June 20: 2024 Champions Poster

July 12: Super Lou E. Bobblehead, presented by MyMichigan Health

July 24: Pontooners Koozie, presented by Sugar Springs Marine

July 26: Pontooners Reversible Bucket Hat

July 27: Team Photo

August 30: Loons Hat Giveaway, presented by Fidelity Investments

Pontooners Weekend, presented by Sugar Springs Marine

Thursday, July 24

Friday, July 25

Saturday, July 26

Sunday, July 27

Copa de la Diversión Nights

Saturday, May 31

Friday, July 11

Thursday, August 8

Jersey Auctions

Thursday, May 29: Margaritaville

Saturday, June 14: Star Wars

Saturday, June 21: Disney Moana

Sunday, July 6: Stars & Stripes

Saturday, July 12: Superman

Sunday, August 10: Disney Mickey Mouse

Friday, August 29: Peanuts - Christmas

For the Loons full 2025 promotional schedule and to purchase ticket packages, group outings or single-game tickets go to Loons.com, call the Loons Ticket Office at (989) 837-BALL or stop by Dow Diamond.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

