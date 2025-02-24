Great Lakes Loons Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule
February 24, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons are excited to announce the 2025 Promotion Schedule that includes an incredible lineup of promotions, theme nights, and special appearances. Fans flocking to Dow Diamond can look forward to unforgettable moments all season long. Highlights for the 2025 Promotional Schedule include:
Star Wars Night returns to Dow Diamond (June 14). Lou E. Loon and his friends take on the dark side in an epic battle for the galaxy! Celebrate the 45th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back with exciting Star Wars themed activities, special appearances, and a night full of intergalactic fun followed by a Fireworks Loontacular.
Experience the enchantment of Princess Night (June 21), where your little ones can delight in a pre-game ice cream social with beloved fairytale princesses. The magic culminates in a spectacular Fireworks Loontacular, presented by Farm Bureau Insurance, creating unforgettable memories for the entire royal family!
Celebrate Independence Day with the return of the 4th of July Block Party on Main, followed by two special appearances by everyone's favorite blue heeler, Bluey! She'll join the fun on Saturday, July 5, and a Sunday matinee game on July 6. Guaranteed photo opportunities go on sale Wednesday, February 26 at 10am, visit the Loons Facebook or call the Ticket Office at 989-837-BALL for more details.
Pontooners Weekend makes a celebrated return this season (July 24-27). The fan-favorite transformation of the Loons into the Great Lakes Pontooners is back and bigger than ever! This four-day celebration of the Up North life on the water will feature sunset-inspired jerseys, yacht rock vibes, and lake-themed fun.
Get ready for The Gamer's Game (August 30), an exciting event brought to you by the Field of Frames Fest, where esports collide with baseball! Discover the first esports festival in the Great Lakes Bay Region, showcasing innovative competitions, expert panels, and interactive gaming experiences. Plus, don't miss your chance to snag a sleek Loons hat, presented by Fidelity Investments, during our exclusive giveaway.
Our Award-Winning True Crime Night returns along with Margaritaville and Peanuts.
The Loons are excited to introduce several new theme nights to the 2025 lineup of entertainment, headlined by Superman Night and The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, with both featuring immersive ballpark experiences. Plus, Princess Night will spotlight a magical Moana-themed jersey, while Lou E's Birthday will include, for the first time ever, a special Mickey Mouse-themed Loons jersey fans won't want to miss.
Formerly Feast Fridays, Foodie Fridays presented by Isabella Bank will combine fan-favorite value items-$2 hot dogs, $1 chips, $1 ice cream sandwiches, and $1 sodas-with exclusive gourmet offerings like poutine, BBQ fried chicken cinnamon roll sandwiches, walking tacos, and a specialty sausage of the week offerings at select locations in the ballpark. The Chef's Table is returning this season, offering a unique culinary experience at the ballpark! Exclusively offered on Fridays, fans can indulge in an exceptional meal limited to 60 guests for only $25 per person. Savor delectable appetizers, side dishes, delicious entrées, and treat yourself to a decadent dessert-all while soaking up the vibrant atmosphere of Loons Baseball!
Fireworks Loontaculars, presented by Farm Bureau Insurance:
This season features 10 dazzling fireworks shows, including Memorial Day Weekend (May 31), Independence Day (July 4, 5), and every Saturday June through August.
Weekly Promotions Return for 2025:
Tuesdays: Hometown Heroes sponsored by Meijer (Free meal for active military, veterans, and frontline workers)
Wednesdays: Paws & Claws presented by White Claw (50% off White Claw; dogs welcome)
Thursdays: Thirsty Thursday™ poured by J.P. O'Sullivan Distributing (50% off beer)
Fridays: Foodie Fridays featuring gourmet specials and value-priced ballpark favorites presented by Isabella Bank
Saturdays (June through August): Fireworks Loontaculars powered by Farm Bureau Insurance
Sundays: Kids Eat Free (children 12 and under) and Run the Bases driven by Serra Toyota Saginaw
"Our staff has put a tremendous amount of effort into creating an entertainment lineup for the 2025 season that packs an exciting mix of new promotions paired with fan favorites making Dow Diamond the go-to destination for family, fun, and baseball," said Loons President and GM Chris Mundhenk. "We're so excited to welcome back our fans to the ballpark and create another season of lasting memories."
Mark your calendars and grab your tickets starting March 3 to experience all the action at Dow Diamond this summer!
Highlights:
APRIL
April 4: Opening Day presented by MISS DIG 811
April 15: Jackie Robinson Day
April 20: Easter Egg Hunt presented by MyMichigan Health
MAY
May 2: School Kids Day presented by Central Michigan University
May 13: School Kids Day presented by Central Michigan University
May 15: Greek Heritage Night presented by Dow Championship
May 16: FFA Night presented by Michigan Sugar Company
May 17: 2024 World Champions Night presented by Andrews Hooper Pavlik PLC / Reading Program presented by Delta College / AAPI Night / Fireworks Loontacular presented by Farm Bureau Insurance
May 18: Reading Program presented by Delta College
May 29: Margaritaville Night presented by Garpiel Group
May 30: Polish Heritage Night
May 31: Copa de la Diversión Night / Fireworks Loontacular presented by Farm Bureau Insurance
JUNE
June 1: Kids Club Takeover presented by MyMichigan Health / Reading Program presented by Delta College
June 12: Pride Night presented by Dow GLAD and Great Lakes Bay Pride / Dodger Bluesday / Teacher Appreciation Night
June 13: Halloween Night presented by Midland Center for the Arts
June 14: Star Wars Night / Faith & Family Night presented by Tommy's Car Wash / Fireworks Loontacular presented by Farm Bureau Insurance
June 15: Father's Day / Play Ball Weekend Kids Clinic presented by Central Michigan University
June 19: Lucky Hot Dog Night / Malmo Oat Milkers Night presented by Oatly / Fireworks Loontacular presented by Farm Bureau Insurance
June 20: 2024 World Champions Celebration with a Poster Giveaway
June 21: Princess Night ft. a Moana Jersey presented by High Country Jumpers / Fireworks Loontacular presented by Farm Bureau Insurance
June 22: 2nd Annual Loons Putt-Putt Invitational / Pickleball Day
JULY
July 4-6: The Loons take on Detroit Tigers Affiliate West Michigan White Caps
July 4: 4th of July Block Party on Main presented by Michigan Army National Guard / Fireworks Loontacular presented by Farm Bureau Insurance
July 5: Red, White, & Bluey Weekend presented by MyMichigan Health / Fireworks Loontacular presented by Farm Bureau Insurance
July 6: Red, White, & Bluey Weekend presented by MyMichigan Health
July 10: True Crime Night
July 11: Copa de la Diversión Night
July 12: Superman Night presented by MyMichigan Health / Super Lou E. Bobblehead Giveaway presented by MyMichigan Health / Fireworks Loontacular presented by Farm Bureau Insurance
July 13: Inclusion Day presented by Corteva Agriscience
July 24: Pontooners Weekend Kickoff presented by Sugar Springs Marine / Koozie Giveaway presented by Sugar Springs Marine / 1 Mile Beer Run presented by The Rock Station Z93!
July 25: Pontooners Weekend with Yacht Rock presented by Sugar Springs Marine
July 26: Pontooners Weekend presented by Sugar Springs Marine / Reversible Bucket Hat Giveaway
July 27: Pontooners Weekend Super Splash Day presented by Sugar Springs Marine / Meet the Team Day with a Team Photo Giveaway
AUGUST
August 7: Copa De La Diversión Night / Healthcare Appreciation Night
August 8: GRIT Night / Labor Union Night presented by MISS DIG 811 / Loons Pennant Races presented by Greater Midland Races
August 9: Wonderful Wizard of Oz
August 10: Lou E.'s Birthday ft. a Mickey Mouse Jersey presented by MyMichigan Health / Faith & Family Day presented by Tommy's Car Wash / First Responders Day
August 26-31: The Loons take on Detroit Tigers Affiliate West Michigan White Caps
August 29: Peanuts - A Christmas Celebration
August 30: The Gamer's Game presented by Field of Frames Fest / Hat Giveaway presented by Fidelity Investments
August 31: Fan Appreciation Day
Fireworks Loontacular Schedule, presented by Farm Bureau Insurance
May: 17 & 31
June: 14, 19, & 21
July: 4, 5, 12, & 26
August: 9 & 30
Giveaways
April 4: Magnet Schedule, presented by MISS DIG 811
June 20: 2024 Champions Poster
July 12: Super Lou E. Bobblehead, presented by MyMichigan Health
July 24: Pontooners Koozie, presented by Sugar Springs Marine
July 26: Pontooners Reversible Bucket Hat
July 27: Team Photo
August 30: Loons Hat Giveaway, presented by Fidelity Investments
Pontooners Weekend, presented by Sugar Springs Marine
Thursday, July 24
Friday, July 25
Saturday, July 26
Sunday, July 27
Copa de la Diversión Nights
Saturday, May 31
Friday, July 11
Thursday, August 8
Jersey Auctions
Thursday, May 29: Margaritaville
Saturday, June 14: Star Wars
Saturday, June 21: Disney Moana
Sunday, July 6: Stars & Stripes
Saturday, July 12: Superman
Sunday, August 10: Disney Mickey Mouse
Friday, August 29: Peanuts - Christmas
For the Loons full 2025 promotional schedule and to purchase ticket packages, group outings or single-game tickets go to Loons.com, call the Loons Ticket Office at (989) 837-BALL or stop by Dow Diamond.
The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from February 24, 2025
- Great Lakes Loons Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule - Great Lakes Loons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Great Lakes Loons Stories
- Great Lakes Loons Announce 2025 Promotional Schedule
- Jair Fernandez Returns as Loons Manager for 2025 Season
- Michigan Baseball Foundation Grant Applications Available Now
- Dow Diamond Hosts First-Ever Field of Frames Fest
- Great Lakes Loons Win Best Promotion of the Year for True Crime Night