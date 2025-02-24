Bachman-Turner Overdrive and the Marshall Tucker Band in Concert at Neuroscience Group Field on July 24

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are proud to present Bachman-Turner Overdrive and The Marshall Tucker Band with Jefferson Starship in concert for the Roll On Down The Highway 2025 Tour at Neuroscience Group Field on Thursday, July 24. Tickets for the concert benefiting Heat and Housing For Heroes are available at this link starting on Friday, February 28 at 10:00am.

BTO was revived by the legendary Randy Bachman in 2023. Bachman has earned over 120 gold and platinum albums/singles around the world since he was part of The Guess Who, the iconic classic rock group which Bachman co-founded with Burton Cummings in 1965, with songs like American Woman, These Eyes, and Laughing. Bachman left The Guess Who for Brave Belt in 1970 and formed BTO in 1973 where his string of hits included Hey You, You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet, and Takin' Care of Business. BTO's latest lineup also includes Randy Bachman's son Tal Bachman. The band will also perform hits from The Guess Who during the evening.

The Marshall Tucker Band started in Spartanburg, South Carolina in 1972 and has reached multi-platinum in album sales many times backed up by hit singles like Heard It in a Love Song and Can't You See.

Jefferson Starship's second album - Red Octopus - reached #1 on the Billboard Chart in 1975, fifty years ago. The band is still going strong in 2025 with a current lineup that includes original member David Freiberg with drummer Donny Baldwin, keyboardist Chris Smith, guitarist Jude Gold, and singer/guitarist Cathy Richardson.

Tickets Available:

Seating Bowl: $50

Field: $65

Club Level: $65

Suite: $65

VIP Floor Seating: $80

All-You-Can-Eat: $85

Patio: $90

All-You-Can-Eat seating for the concert are the AYCE section along the first base side and the Johnson Financial Diamond Seats behind home plate. This selection includes a buffet meal with two drinks (soda, beer, or water). The buffet will be served from 6:00pm to 7:30pm.

Club Level seating is located on the second level outside the Fox Communities Credit Union Fox Club. Suite seating is also located on the second level of the stadium and available for groups of 14-20. Patio tables seat four and include waitstaff service.

The VIP seating is closest to the stage.

The parking lot will open at 4:00pm on the day of the concert. Gates to the stadium will open at 6:00pm. The Timber Rattlers are offering a special "Early Entry" option for $10 which will allow fans to enter the stadium at 5:30pm.

We are proud to partner with Heat And Housing For Heroes for this event, benefiting our Wisconsin Veterans in crisis.

Tickets may be purchased at the Neuroscience Group Field Box Office or over the phone at (920) 733-4152 during the regular business hours of 9:00am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday or online at any time after 10:00am on February 28.

