The Country's First and Largest Donut & Beer Festival Coming to South Bend for First Time Ever

SOUTH BEND, IN - Outlier Events, the visionary team behind fan-favorite events like the Tots & Taps Festival, Mac and Cheese Festival, and Donut & Beer Festival, is excited to announce the debut of the the country's first and largest Donut & Beer Festival coming to South Bend.

Indiana's Donut & Beer Festival will take place on Saturday, May 17th, from 3pm to 8pm at Four Winds Field-the home of the South Bend Cubs.

The iconic festival is coming to South Bend after a thrilling 8-year journey through Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Columbus, Milwaukee, and Grand Rapids.

Indiana's Donut & Beer Festival will feature over 30+ unique and local vendors serving over 200 mouthwatering donuts, complemented by 150+ beer, cider, and seltzer selections.

"We are thrilled to bring Donut & Beer Festival to South Bend, Indiana for the first time ever," said Bailley Kluisza of Outlier Events. "There are so many foodies, music lovers and people looking for summer fun. We're going to bring everybody together for a full afternoon of snacks and entertainment together at Four Winds Field."

Entertainment for all ages includes a live music performance by Dueling Pianos - Ashton Wolf and a pre-event Plaza Party.

Alex the Fire Breather and TikTok performer @thatjugglinggirl will also be making appearances.

Other activities at Indiana's Donut & Beer Festival include a Donut Eating Contest, a Dad Dance Crew and World Record Flip Cup Attempt. Learn more and enter here.

Kids can enjoy face painting, balloon twisters, yard games, and more. One kid under the age of 13 will be selected to be the honorary Kid Judge. The Kid Judge will sample donuts from the festival's best vendors, share their thoughts, and help decide who takes home the title of Indiana's Best Donut. Parents can enter their kid to be the honorary Kid Judge here.

Donut & Beer Festival made its debut in 2017 at Homer Stryker Field in Kalamazoo, captivating attendees and achieving a sold-out event in record time. Since its launch, this vibrant celebration of donuts, beer, and spirited fun has rapidly grown.

At every stop, the festival has drawn sell-out crowds and earned rave reviews, solidifying its reputation as a must-attend event for foodies and beer enthusiasts alike. Attendees can enjoy an all-inclusive experience, with tickets that include food and drink sampling tokens, a branded lanyard, and a sampling cup. VIP tickets offer an exclusive 90-minute early entry into the festival, providing an enhanced experience for those seeking to beat the crowds.

Join the Priority List today for first access to tickets, entertainment updates, and vendor announcements. Tickets will be available to fans on the Priority List on Thursday, March 6th 2025.

Tickets are expected to sell out quickly, so early sign-ups are highly encouraged. Visit https://www.donutandbeerfest.com to join the Priority List.

