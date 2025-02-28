Dodgers Announce Full 2025 Loons Coaching Staff

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons, in conjunction with the Los Angeles Dodgers, are excited to announce the team's 2025 coaching staff. Second-year Loons' manager Jair Fernandez will be joined by pitching coaches Sean Coyne and Eduardo Dominguez, hitting coach Kevin LaChance, and bench coach Joe Thon.

Sean Coyne, for the last two seasons, has served as pitching coach for the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes winning a California League South Division championship in 2023. He led the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 2024 pitching staff to 1282 strikeouts, the third-most in the California League despite the fewest innings pitched. He joined L.A. as a development coach in 2022 and was assigned as the pitching coach for the organization's Arizona Complex League team in the same year.

Eduardo Dominguez joins Coyne on the staff as a pitching coach. Over the last two seasons, Dominguez was one of four pitching coaches for the Dodgers club in the Dominican Summer League. The 23-year-old was a 2019 international signing of the Dodgers and native of Madrid, Spain.

Kevin LaChance begins his second year as a coach within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. In February 2024, LaChance was hired by the Dodgers and was the hitting coach for the 2024 Arizona Complex League Champions, the ACL Dodgers. A 2016 10th-round draft selection of the Dodgers played two seasons of Minor League Baseball. 2017 with the Ogden Raptors, champions of the Pioneer League and in 33 games across four Arizona Diamondbacks affiliates in 2019.

Joe Thon, the Loons 2025 bench coach, comes over from the Houston Astros organization where he was the manager of the Corpus Christi Hooks (Double-A) for two seasons. A 2010 fifth-round draft pick of the Toronto Blue Jays, Thon played six years in the minors. Across 2014-2015, Thon played in 118 games with the Lansing Lugnuts, a then Blue Jay affiliate.

Rounding out the staff are Gage Crosgrove (Performance Coach), who previously served in that role for the Loons in 2019. Newcomers include Alec Schulte (Affiliate Development Associate), Braelin Hence (Development Coach), Akinori Maeda (Athletic Trainer) and Ezra Lacina (Bullpen Catcher).

The Loons begin the 2025 campaign on Friday, April 4 at Dow Diamond against the Lake County Captains.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

