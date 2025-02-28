Final Five Announced for 2025 Nueske's Applewood Smoked Meats Food Fight

February 28, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - There were 58 bacony-good recipes submitted by Wisconsin Timber Rattlers fans to the 2025 Nueske's Applewood Smoked Meats Food Fight. Those 58 have been whittled to a Final Five. Now, you get your say as you get to vote for your favorite Finalist.

Vote for your favorite bacon-infused item at this link between now and Sunday, March 9. The winner will be revealed in a video on the Timber Rattlers YouTube and Facebook pages at noon on Thursday, March 13.

Here are the Final Five for 2025:

3 Little Pigs Grilled Cheese - A trio of meats & cheese featuring Nueske's bacon, ham, pulled pork and 3 different types of cheese all sandwiched between 3 slices of Texas toast served with a side of tomato-bacon aioli. Submitted by Ryan Gill of Sturtevant.

PB & J Bacon Burger - Toasted brioche, burger patty and melted American cheese topped with Nueske's bacon and peanut butter & jelly. Submitted by Aidan Berndt of Oshkosh.

Bacon BB (Base on Balls) Burger - A grilled burger patty with fresh spinach piled high with crispy Nueske's bacon, blue cheese crumbles, basil aioli, and a blueberry barbecue sauce. Submitted by Sarah Hayden of Appleton.

Bacon Patty Melt - Burger with American and Swiss cheese, caramelized grilled onions and Nueske's bacon on grilled rye bread. Submitted by David Gallistel of Green Bay.

California BLT Grilled Cheese - A slice of Texas toast buttered on one side then layered on the other side American cheese, mayonnaise, avocado, Nueske's bacon, lettuce, tomato and American cheese topped with a second piece of Texas toast, grilled on the flat top. Submitted by Jessica Van Roy of Appleton.

The 2025 winner will receive four vouchers for any home game during the regular season, four vouchers for their food item, and an opportunity to throw out the first pitch before a game.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers open the 2025 season at home against the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Friday, April 4. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm CDT.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2025 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

