Chiefs to Raffle off Morgan Wallen Concert Tickets on May 25

February 18, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - For the second year in a row, the Peoria Chiefs have teamed up with Fan Cave Tickets to provide a chance to win a trip to one of the year's hottest concerts.

On Sunday, May 25, the Chiefs will raffle off two tickets to Morgan Wallen's show on Saturday, June 28, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin as part of Wallen's "I'm the Problem" tour. Fellow country singers Ella Langley and three-time Grammy winner Miranda Lambert are slated to serve as guest artists. The winning fan will also receive a one-night hotel stay, courtesy of Fan Cave.

Wallen, 31, is a 14-time Billboard Music Award winner and one of the most recognizable music acts in the country. He was named the Entertainer of the Year at the 2024 CMA Awards. His song "I Had Some Help," featuring Post Malone, spent six weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 list in 2024, making it the longest running No.1 hit of the year.

"We're thrilled to expand our partnership with Fan Cave Tickets," said Chiefs General Manager Jason Mott. "The concert ticket giveaway is one of the most unique promotions in Minor League Baseball, and we're excited to bring it back for another season."

New this year, fans will enter the raffle by scanning a QR code that will be displayed prominently throughout Dozer Park. Once there, fans can answer the prompts and secure their place in the drawing. The winner will be announced following the game and must be present to win.

In conjunction with the announcement of the raffle, tickets for the May 25 contest against the Dayton Dragons are on sale now. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

The entirety of the Chiefs 2025 promotional schedule will be released on Thursday. The Chiefs open their 43rd season on Friday, April 4 at Dozer Park against the Quad Cities River Bandits. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

