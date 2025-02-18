Free Breakfast with Friday Ticket Purchase

February 18, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps are inviting fans who buy tickets at Parkview Field Friday morning (8-10 a.m.) to a free breakfast buffet inside the ballpark's Suite Level Lounge. Friday morning is also the first chance for fans to buy Premium Ticket Packages for select games with guaranteed meet-and-greets, Q-and-As, giveaways, and more.

Any premium ticket packages remaining after the breakfast will go on sale 11 a.m. Friday via TinCaps.com/Extras.

2025 TinCaps Premium Ticket Packages

PBS KIDS appearances by Daniel Tiger & Katerina Kittycat and Clifford

Daisies Night appearance by Megan Cavanagh (Marla Hooch in A League of Their Own)

PAW PatrolÔ Night with Chase

Pro Wrestling Night appearance by Mick Foley

SpongeBob SquarePantsÔ Day appearance by SpongeBob

Meet BlueyÔ

Princess Night Royal Training

SeinfeldÔ Night appearance by John O'Hurley (J.Peterman)

"These rare offers could sell out quickly," said Morgan Olson, TinCaps Assistant Director of Marketing and Promotions.

Opening Day at Parkview Field is coming up on Friday, April 4 (7:05 p.m.) against the A's-affiliated Lansing Lugnuts, with ticket prices starting at just $7. The TinCaps recently released their promotional schedule, featuring 28 fireworks nights, theme nights, bobblehead giveaways, and special appearances. Click here for more details.

In 2024, the TinCaps sold out 19 of their 66 scheduled home games at Parkview Field - the team's highest number of sellouts since 2017. The biggest draw saw 9,337 fans flock downtown for the second largest crowd in franchise history.

The TinCaps, Minor League Baseball's High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, are expected to have one of the sport's most exciting prospects on their roster, 18-year-old shortstop Leo DeVries (ranked by MLB.com as the third best teenage prospect in all of baseball). Last month the Padres announced that the 'Caps will be managed by Lukas Ray, who led the Single-A Lake Elsinore Storm to the California League Championship Series last year.

