2025 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Promotional Calendar: Giveaways

February 18, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers continue announcing their 2025 promotional calendar today with the giveaways that are scheduled this season.

Most of these giveaways are limited to the first 1,000 fans to attend the game on the day scheduled. If you would like to guarantee a giveaway, you may order a bobblehead ticket package, a Souvenir 7 ticket package, or a season ticket package that includes these dates.

BOBBLEHEADS:

The Timber Rattlers have ten Bobblehead Giveaways on the 2025 schedule. Ten-game bobblehead packages are available now. Fans who purchase the bobblehead package guarantee that they will receive a bobblehead for each game below:

Saturday, April 19: Football Whiffer presented by Titletown Sunday, May 4 : Sugar Skull presented by Bel Brands Sunday, May 18 : Yooper Cooper Pratt presented by Alliance Insurance Centers/Auto Owners Insurance Sunday, June 1 : Jackson Chourio Hitting presented by Heartland Label Printers Sunday, June 8 : Brewers Sunday Fang presented by Dairy Queen Friday, June 27 : Tyler Black Udder Tuggers Bobblehead presented by Engage Orthodontics Saturday, July 12 : Secret Identity Bobblehead presented by Jack's Wednesday, July 30 : Fauxback Bobbleboy presented by Cellcom Saturday, August 16 : Jackson Chourio Sliding presented by Steinhafels Friday, August 29 : Bratoberfest Jeferson Quero presented by Salmon's Meat Products

SOUVENIR 7:

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have put together seven games with giveaways as part of a mini-season ticket package. If you purchase one of these Souvenir 7 packages, you will guarantee receiving each of the following items. If you do not purchase a Souvenir Seven package, you will have to be one of the first 1,000 fans to attend the game that night to receive the giveaway!

Saturday, May 3: Timber Rattlers Baseball Hat courtesy of Pick 'n Save Friday, May 30: Short-Sleeved Hoodie courtesy of Prevea Friday, June 6: Batman-themed Timber Rattlers Hat presented by Pepsi Sunday, June 29: Brice Turang Udder Tuggers Jersey presented by CoVantage Credit Union Sunday, July 13: Jackson Chourio Player Worn Uniform Patch Baseball Card presented by Fox Cities Cards Sunday, August 3: Beverage Cooler Sling presented by Boldt Wednesday, August 27: Timber Rattlers Safari Hat presented by 4imprint

POSTERS:

Two posters will be available this season courtesy of BluePrint Service Company. The player to be featured on the first poster will be announced closer to the date of the giveaway.

Thursday, June 5: Player Poster Sunday, August 31: 2025 Team Poster

ADDITIONAL GIVEAWAYS:

Friday, April 4 - Anniversary Commemorative Ticket Giveaway: The Timber Rattlers are celebrating the 30th Anniversary of their first home opener back in 1995 with an All-Fan giveaway of a Commemorative ticket on Opening Night 2025 courtesy of BluePrint Service Company.

Sunday, April 6 - Jackson Chourio Jersey: All fans to attend this game will receive Jackson Chourio jersey from Fox Communities Credit Union.

Friday, May 16 - Youth T-Shirt: The first 1,000 youths aged 12 and under will receive a Timber Rattlers t-shirt courtesy of Timber Rattlers Give Back.

Thursday, June 26 - Udder Tugger Socks: Milk Source has 1,000 pairs of Udder Tuggers socks for the first 1,000 fans to attend this game to kick off Udder Tugger Weekend.

Saturday, June 28 - Udder Tugger Hat: Udder Tuggers weekend continues with a hat giveaway from Ever.Ag for the first 1,000 fans.

Friday, August 1 - Fang Kickball Jersey: Children's Wisconsin knows you can't get in the game without a jersey. So, the first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a kickball jersey inspired by our mascot Fang!

Saturday, August 2 - Shantymen-Themed Trapper Hat: Prepare for winter as one of the first 1,000 fans to attend this game. You will receive an amazing Shantymen Trapper Hat from SCHEELS to keep you warm in your shanty next winter.

Daily Promotions were announced on Monday. Tomorrow the Timber Rattlers will announce other Theme Night Ticket Packages. The final promotional calendar release of the week is Special Appearances and additional Theme Nights on Thursday.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers open the 2025 season at home against the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Friday, April 4. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm CDT.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2025 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

