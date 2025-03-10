Going to Bat for Small Business Presented by PNC Returns for 2025 Lake County Captains Season

March 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - The Lake County Captains announced that its "Going to Bat for Small Business" program will return for a second season, in collaboration with PNC Bank.

The initiative is designed to bolster small businesses across Northeast Ohio. Going to Bat for Small Business presented by PNC underscores the commitment of both the Captains and PNC to support the local economy. Three winning businesses will be selected in May to receive a comprehensive hospitality and marketing package valued at over $8,000.

"The 'Going to Bat for Small Business' program aligns perfectly with PNC's goal of supporting local entrepreneurs," said Pat Pastore, PNC regional president for Cleveland. "Thriving small businesses are the cornerstone of a vibrant local economy and we are excited to team up with the Lake County Captains for another season to help create a stronger Northeast Ohio region by supporting businesses in our own backyard."

The winning businesses will enjoy a luxury suite for company events, two rookie season ticket packages, and a specialized small business marketing package designed to elevate their brand visibility and engagement within the community.

"The Lake County Captains are ecstatic to bring back this small business program sponsored by PNC Bank," said Jen Yorko, Captains General Manager. "Last season, we awarded very deserving local businesses in our community more than $8,000 worth of advertising within our ballpark, as well as a platform to elevate their brand with our fans. Going to Bat for Small Business presented by PNC showcases the Lake County Captains and PNC's appreciation for the small businesses and families in our community."

Nominations and applications will be accepted through March 31. A committee of local business and community leaders will serve as judges and will select winners based on the positive influence each business has had on its respective community and the expected impact the marketing support will have on each organization. Winners will be announced during an on-field, pre-game ceremony in May.

For more details on the program and to enter, or to nominate a deserving small business, visit captainsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from March 10, 2025

Going to Bat for Small Business Presented by PNC Returns for 2025 Lake County Captains Season - Lake County Captains

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.