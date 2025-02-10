Lake County Captains Introduce New Bat Dog: Mokoro

February 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - The Lake County Captains are thrilled to announce Mokoro as their new bat dog for the 2025 season! Mokoro will be bringing joy to fans as she retrieves bats and balls during Thursday home games at Classic Auto Group Park alongside Victoria Brody, her owner and professional dog trainer for Mission Empawthy, LLC.

Mokoro, a well-trained and energetic companion, promises to add extra excitement to each game, making it even more memorable for fans of all ages.

Additionally, the Captains are excited to welcome dogs to the ballpark on Thursdays for FREE and $5 on non-firework days ! Bring your furry friend and enjoy the fun.

Mokoro's debut will take place during the team's home-opening week on Thursday, April 10. Don't miss the chance to see her in action!

