Hearts for Haley Fundraiser Update, Event Sold out - New Auction Added

February 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Bid on one-of-a-kind items from the Chicago Cubs and local businesses with proceeds going to help pay the ongoing medical expenses for longtime South Bend Silver Hawks Manager and baseball ambassador Mark Haley. Items include autographed memorabilia by Chicago Cubs Kevin Alcantara, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Ian Happ, Kyle Hendricks, Nico Hoerner, Shota Imanaga, and Justin Steele.

Additional items include 2 Chicago Cubs premium tickets in the 1914 Club at Wrigley Field, $250 gift cards to Zolman's Best One Tire, a Boca Chica Vida Beauty Kit, a SOSA flag from Wrigley Field, and an outdoor Suite to a South Bend Cubs game. The auction ends Friday, February 14 at 11pm ET.

Original story:

SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs will host a Valentine's Day dinner for a special cause on Friday, February 14. Hearts for Haley, presented by Zolman's Best One Tire & Auto Care will be held at the 1st Source Bank Performance Center. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and proceeds from the evening will go to help pay the ongoing medical expenses for longtime South Bend Silver Hawks Manager and baseball ambassador Mark Haley. Special thank you to co-sponsor Sopko Nussbaum Inabnit Kaczmarek.

The evening will begin with standup comedy by Rob Perugini (Robby P) at 6:30 p.m. followed by dinner and music beginning at 7:00 p.m. Enjoy a Bistro-Style Buffet that includes oven roasted turkey breast, thyme crusted prime rib, garlic au gratin potatoes, vegetables, spinach salad, fresh baked rolls, and assorted cheesecakes. Lemonade, water, and soda are included along with a cash bar. The evening will conclude with dancing from 8:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. This is an 18+ years event.

"While this is a fun evening for couples and friends to celebrate Valentine's Day, the primary purpose of this event is to support our friend Mark Haley," said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. "Hales has endured a number of lifesaving surgeries last year and while his health and recovery continues to improve, the financial burden of his care continues to mount. All the money we raise during this event will go directly to the Haley family to ease a little of that burden."

Tickets are sold out for the event. Those who cannot attend but would like to make a donation can do so.

Mark Haley is scheduled to attend the event.

On March 5, Haley was rushed to the hospital due to a post operative complication resulting in emergency surgery to remove a subdural hematoma in addition to other complications. Due to the nature of his recovery, he was moved to Chicago for treatment, bouncing from hospital to rehabilitation as additional health issues arose. In September, he was moved to a post-acute brain injury rehab facility in Iowa. In November, he returned home to South Bend to continue outpatient rehab. His wife Ann and children J.R. and Kelli thank the community for their support and prayers during this difficult journey.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from February 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.