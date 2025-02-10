2025 Single Game Tickets Are Now on Sale

LANSING, Mich. - It's time to get Nuts for Lansing ! With pitchers and catchers reporting to Spring Training this week, Lansing Lugnuts 2025 single game tickets are now on sale at the Jackson® Field™ box office - the earliest that the tickets have ever been released to the public!

Purchase tickets to any and all Lugnuts home games that you'd like: the Crosstown Showdown on April 1 against Michigan State on April 1, Opening Night on April 8 against Great Lakes, or Independence Day on July 4 against Fort Wayne.

Tickets are available for purchase online, at (517) 485-4500 and in person at Jackson® Field™, located at 505 E. Michigan Ave. downtown. Prices start at $10 for the Crosstown Showdown and $11 throughout the 66-game Midwest League season.

The weekly promotional schedule returns: Tacos & Tallboys on Tuesdays, Dog Days of Summer on Wednesdays, Coors Light Thirsty Thursdays, LAFCU Fireworks throughout the summer on Fridays and Saturdays, and Capital City Market Kids Days on Sundays.

The full 2025 Lugnuts Promotional Schedule will be released on February 21, though fans who sign up for

Early Bird Access through FanCompass will not only learn the 2025 promotions early, they'll receive two free tickets to Opening Night!

For further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

