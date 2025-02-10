Whitecaps Announce a Stacked 2025 Promotions Lineup

February 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The first pitch of the 2025 season will be thrown at 6:35pm on Friday, April 4 th as the Whitecaps take on the Dayton Dragons at LMCU Ballpark. The first 1,000 fans through the gates that night will receive a Whitecaps Campfire Mug, courtesy of LMCU.

From there, Whitecaps promotions will be off to the races, beginning with a slew of $2 deals as part of their annual April Dollar Days. Throughout the month of April, fans will be able to take advantage of some big savings on tickets and food items with a different $2 deal each game.

West Michigan staples returning this season include the ever-popular Star Wars Night (June 21), Princess Night with a post-game dance on the field (May 23), and a celebration of all things Beer City with Bung Hammers Night (August 8).

Bluey once again visits LMCU Ballpark for two nights, May 9 and 10. In fine Bluey tradition, the Whitecaps expect both games to sell out, so fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets well in advance. Wackadoo!

Two unique promotions that debuted in 2024 will be entering their sophomore season at the ballpark. Whitecaps Family Showdown, where two families compete in a series of challenges to determine the ultimate Whitecaps fan family, will take place on Friday, June 20. And the Whitecaps will once again make the field glow on "If It Isn't Neon, It Shouldn't Be On" Night, which features a post-game "GLOW" Run the Bases for both kids and adults.

A sense of community factors heavily into this year's promo schedule. The Whitecaps will once again honor Latin culture and the influence it's had on the game, playing three games as Las Calaveras de West Michigan (June 8, August 2, and August 24), part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative. They will be honoring veterans, active-duty service members, and their families alike on Military Appreciation Night (May 25). Police, firefighters, and EMS providers will be honored on First Responders Night (June 18). The Whitecaps celebrate inclusion on Pride Night (June 5) and look to 'Paint the Park Pink' in honor of breast cancer survivors, fighters, and awareness (July 13). A ballpark favorite, Kids Can Conquer, returns on August 6, with kids from Helen DeVos Children's Hospital taking over the ballpark.

"The West Michigan community is the heart and soul of our organization," said Community Relations Manager Nate Phillips, "and we're thrilled that so many of our theme nights this season reflect that."

Bobblehead aficionados take heed, as the Whitecaps bring back their Prospect Series Bobbleheads for your collection. This season, they will feature top prospect Max Clark (May 24), breakout star pitcher Jaden Hamm (July 8), and a West Michigan favorite, Wenceel Perez (August 19). Fans who purchase a Bobblehead Ticket Package from whitecapsbaseball.com will be guaranteed to receive every bobblehead the Whitecaps give away this season, regardless of whether you're able to attend.

For those who want to get tickets before the Whitecaps individual ticket on-sale date, February 11 - 17 will feature the Whitecaps 7 Days of Deals:

Feb. 11 - Buy one, get one free on Opening Day tickets (excludes Safeco 4Topps)

Feb. 12 - Individual ticket opportunities in the new Family Fare Clubhouse

Feb. 13 - C3P-No Fees. No ticket fees for Star Wars Night on June 21

Feb. 14 - Friday Night Date Nights! 2 box seats for $14 for any Friday night home game

Feb. 15 - Bluey Nights Pre-Sale! Purchase tickets for our Bluey Night games in advance

Feb. 16 - Get reserved tickets for Yooper Night (September 6) for just $9.06

Feb. 17 - Half-off box or reserved tickets for games on July 1, 2, and 3

A set of new, and returning, Weekly Promos will offer fans deals every homestand throughout the 2025 season:

Joy99 Bulletin Tuesdays: Get half-off box or reserved seats when you show a community or worship bulletin at the ballpark box office. Limit 8 tickets per bulletin.

Silver Slugger Wednesdays: Half-off box or reserved tickets for fans ages 50 or better at the ballpark box office.

Chick-fil-A Winning Wednesday: If the Whitecaps win and you're at the game, you can claim a free original chicken sandwich through the Chick-fil-A mobile app before you leave the ballpark, courtesy of your local West Michigan Chick-fil-A!

Michigan Army National Guard Thrifty Thursdays: $3 hot dogs, $3 20 oz. domestic beers, and $3 Pepsi products. Half-off Reserved tickets with an active college or military ID.

Farm Bureau Insurance Fireworks Saturdays: A post-game Farm Bureau Insurance fireworks show after every Saturday home game, beginning in May.

Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Family Day Sundays: The first 1,000 kids, aged 12 and under, eat free! Pre-game autographs and catch on the field. After the game, all kids 12 & under are invited down to the field after every Sunday game to run the bases like their favorite Whitecap!

Key Promotions:

April 4 - Opening Day presented by LMCU. First 1,000 fans receive a Whitecaps Campfire Mug.

May 9 and 10 - Bluey Nights

May 23 - Princess Night presented by J&H Family Stores

June 21 - Star Wars Night presented by Corewell Health

July 12 - Grand Rapids Dam Breakers Night

July 13 - Paint the Park Pink presented by Corewell Health Oncology Department

July 30 - Super Splash Day

August 1 - Batter Up! All fans are invited onto the field post-game to swing for a prize

August 8 - Beer City Bung Hammers Night presented by ALTA Material Handling

September 5 - "If It Isn't Neon, It Shouldn't Be On" Night featuring Post-game "GLOW" Run the Bases for kids and adults, presented by Milk Means More

More promotions will be added throughout the season, so make sure to check back often. All promotions are subject to change.

The Whitecaps open the season on Friday, April 4 at LMCU Ballpark against the Dayton Dragons. Multi-game ticket plans and group tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase individual tickets at whitecapsbaseball.com, or over the phone at (616) 784-4131, starting on Tuesday, February 18 at 10:00am. The 7 Days of Deals start on Tuesday, February 11, and run through February 17, with a new deal each day.

