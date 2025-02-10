Lake County Captains Announce 2025 Dog Days Schedule

February 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - The Lake County Captains are excited to announce the return of their popular "Dawg Days" at Classic Auto Group Park for the 2025 season! Fans are encouraged to bring their furry friends along to enjoy the action-packed baseball season, with special opportunities to share the fun with your dog every day of the week!

Here's What You Need to Know About Dog Days in 2025:

Every Thursday: Dogs are welcome to join their owners at no extra charge! That's right, your dogs get in FREE every Thursday game during the season.

Other Game Days: Dogs are also welcome on all other home game days with a $5 admission fee per dog.

Fireworks Nights: Please note that for the safety and comfort of all fans and pets, dogs will not be permitted at games featuring post-game fireworks displays. The Captains want to ensure that your furry friends have a safe and enjoyable experience.

Dog-Friendly Features: Classic Auto Group Park will feature plenty of dog-friendly amenities during Dog Days, including water stations, pet relief areas, and the best part - dogs can sit ANYWHERE. It's a fun, family-friendly way to celebrate the season with your pets by your side.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from February 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.