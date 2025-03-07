New Home Jersey Now on Sale

March 7, 2025

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - With Opening Day at Parkview Field less than a month away on Friday, April 4 (7:05 p.m.), the Fort Wayne TinCaps have unveiled a new home jersey for their 2025 season.

The white jersey features a new block wordmark that's dark green and outlined in bright green. There's also bright green piping, while the uniform numbers on the front are in red. The numbers on the back are dark green with the bright green trim. The lightweight embroidery on the jersey includes the team's red apple logo on the right sleeve.

Replica jerseys are available for purchase in The Orchard Team Store at Parkview Field and at TinCaps.com/shop.

"Coming off our special edition 15th anniversary season home jerseys, we decided to go with a more traditional all-white jersey, which we've never done before, with both the green and red of our team colors represented on the front design," said Michael Limmer, TinCaps Vice President of Marketing and Promotions. "We'll continue to proudly wear the TinCaps metal lettering on our alternate red jerseys and throughout the year with promo and theme night jerseys. But a refresh of the official home jersey for 2025 gives us a chance to lean into Fort Wayne's rich tradition of stitched baseball jerseys."

The TinCaps, Minor League Baseball's High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, will debut their new home jerseys against the Lansing Lugnuts as they begin their 132-game Midwest League season. Tickets, starting at just $7, are available to purchase at TinCaps.com/tickets as well as at the Parkview Field Ticket Office and by calling 260-482-6400. The team's exciting promotional schedule is highlighted by fireworks, theme nights, giveaways, and premium ticket packages.

Minor league players for the Padres officially began their spring training in Peoria, Ariz., near Phoenix this week. Players assigned to the TinCaps will travel to Fort Wayne on March 29.

