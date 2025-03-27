Top Padres Prospect De Vries Highlights 2025 TinCaps Roster

March 27, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The San Diego Padres have announced the preliminary 2025 Opening Day roster for their High-A Minor League Baseball affiliate, the Fort Wayne TinCaps. The team is highlighted by 18-year-old switching-hitting shortstop Leo De Vries, who MLB.com ranks not only San Diego's best prospect, but also the sport's No. 18 prospect overall.

De Vries is one of six players on the roster ranked by MLB.com among the top 30 Padres prospects. The group includes starting pitcher Isaiah Lowe (No. 10), relief pitcher Tyson Neighbors (No. 15), outfielder Kai Roberts (No. 23), infielder Rosman Verdugo (No. 24), and starting pitcher Clark Candiotti (No. 26). Additionally, infielder Brandon Butterworth and outfielders Jack Costello and Braedon Karpathios were selected for San Diego's Spring Breakout showcase game in mid-March.

After growing up in the Dominican Republic, De Vries was evaluated as the top international free agent in 2024 when the Padres signed him. During his rookie season with the Single-A Lake Elsinore Storm, when he was merely 17, he won the California League's Player of the Month award in July. That month he posted a .317 batting average and a 1.136 OPS as he knocked eight home runs. A shoulder injury cut his season short in August.

Of the 30 players headed to Fort Wayne, 14 have appeared at Parkview Field in the past, including Lowe. The squad has been training in recent weeks in Peoria, Ariz., near Phoenix, and will travel to Fort Wayne on Saturday. In January, San Diego announced that the TinCaps will be led by manager Lukas Ray, who was with many of these players last year at Lake Elsinore.

"We can't wait to welcome everyone here soon and get this thing rolling," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "Once again the Padres are sending us some of the best prospects in the entire sport and we know they're excited to get involved in the community here as well."

Fans can meet the team and watch them practice on Wednesday (April 2) at Parkview Field, beginning at 5 p.m. The free All-Access Event will feature an autograph sessions, behind-the-scenes ballpark tours, value menu concessions, and more.

Opening Day for the TinCaps is Friday, April 4 versus the A's-affiliated Lansing Lugnuts. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with gates opening at 6:05 p.m. TinCaps tickets continue to start at just $7 and can be purchased at the Parkview Field Ticket Office, through TinCaps.com/Tickets, and by calling 260-482-6400.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from March 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.