Cubs Building on Flavor and New Food Items for the 2025 Season

March 27, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - As stadium renovations continue ahead of the 2025 season, the South Bend Cubs are renovating their menus and adding a number of new items to the concession stands and suite menus on game day.

Based on the success of last year's popular SMASH burgers, the Cubs will offer a new burger based on their opponent each week. These creations are based on the city's history and team name. The Opponent Burgers will be available at SMASH, located on the 1st base side of the concourse. See the complete schedule below.

In addition to opponent themed burgers, one of a kind opponent cocktails (for adults 21 and older) will be available at the Round Bar, Jack Daniels cocktail cart, & Bell's Rita Cabana. See the complete cocktail list below. NEW for 2025 are frozen wine slushies, available at The Round Bar and the Miller Lite Tiki Hut.

Based off fan feedback from 2024, wraps and salads make a return to the menu in 2025. Grilled Chicken Caesar Wraps will be available at all FlashPoint Grille Concession Stands while salads and taco salads can be purchased at the Cubs Cantina portable located on the 3rd base side of the concourse.

Fans with a sweet tooth will enjoy our brand new freshly baked chocolate chip cookies, served out of the Waveland and Sheffield FlashPoint Grilles. You can also stop by the Addison or Clark FlashPoint Grilles for a Big Bear Sundae or head over to the Sweet Spot for mini funnel cakes, fried apple pies, or Oreo churro bites.

Finally, the Cubs will once again offer special theme night menu items that tie into the unique promotion of the evening. See the complete list below.

Of course, fan favorite staples like the Philly Steak Nachos, BBQ Mac and Cheese bowl, Ben's Soft Pretzel, and Baseball's Best Jumbo Hot Dog will once again be offered this season.

Opponent Burgers (all available at Smash):

Peoria Chiefs (April 8-13, July 4-6) - Peoria Patties (four beef patties and four slices of American cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle)

Beloit Sky Carp (April 22-27, July 18-20) - Poutine Patties (two beef patties, caramelized onions, cheese curds, and gravy)

Fort Wayne Tincaps (May 6-11, August 5-10) - Grilled Apple Burger (two beef patties, grilled apples, gouda and bacon served with a whipped Italian cream cheese sauce)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (May 20-25, September 2-7) - Venom Burger (two beef patties with habanero BBQ sauce, crispy fried onion straws, pepper jack cheese, and bacon)

Great Lakes Loons (June 3-8) - Goose Egg Burger (two beef patties with cheddar cheese, avocado slices, a fried egg, and bacon)

Lake County Captains (June 17-22) - Polish Boy Burger (two beef patties topped with halved, split and grilled kielbasa sausage, coleslaw, french fries, BBQ sauce)

Quad Cities River Bandits (July 29-August3) - Whiskey River Bandit Burger (two beef patties topped with Cheddar cheese, whiskey BBQ sauce, and bacon)

Cedar Rapids Kernels (August 19-24) - Grilled Corn Burger (two beef patties served with sharp cheddar cheese, red cabbage, and a roasted corn / jalapeno blend, topped with a chipotle aioli sauce)

Opponent Cocktails (all available at the Round Bar):

Peoria Chiefs (April 8-13) - Peoria Sour (bourbon whiskey, lemon juice, simple syrup, cherry + orange slice)

Beloit Sky Carp (April 22-27, July 18-20) - Sky Carp Sunrise (coconut Rum, orange juice, grenadine)

Fort Wayne Tincaps (May 6-11, August 5-10) - Apple Cider Margarita (tequila, apple cider, triple sec, lime juice

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (May 20-25, September 2-7) - Rattler on the Rocks (tequila, jalapenos, tajin, agave)

Great Lakes Loons (June 3-8) - Duck, Duck, Razz (raspberry vodka, peach schnapps, blue curacao, simple syrup, lemon)

Lake County Captains (June 17-22) - Captains Red Peach Pirate (Captain Morgan, peach schnapps, orange juice, grenadine)

Peoria Chiefs (July 4-6) - Bomb Pop (vodka, lemonade, blue curacao, grenadine)

Quad Cities River Bandits (July 29-August3) - The Bandit (gin, vodka, light rum, blue curacao, sour mix, starry, lemon)

Cedar Rapids Kernels (August 19-24) - Pineapple Kernel (vodka, pineapple, cherry)

Specialty Homestand Food Items:

April 8-13: Loaded Chili, weather permitting (Waveland and Sheffield)

April 22-27: All-American Girls Professional Baseball League Day; Blue Sox Burger - Smash burger topped with blue cheese crumbles, caramelized onions, and bacon (SMASH burger)

May 5-11: Mother's Day; Cubbie Cristo - ham and Swiss on maple glazed French bread, raspberry jam and powdered sugar (Waveland & Sheffield stands)

May 20-25: Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich (Waveland and Sheffield stands)

June 3-8: Deep Fried PB&J (Sweet Spot)

June 8: Los Cabritos Maldichos Day; Carnitas Quesadillas - slow roasted pulled pork with cheese, grilled on a tortilla (Cubs Cantina)

June 18: Cheeseburger in Paradise - two smash patties with lettuce and tomato, Heinz 57, mustard, and pickles (SMASH burger)

June 21: Star Wars Night; blue milk, Tatooine Tatter Tots: loaded tot bucket with a special spicy Tatooine sauce, and a Coruscant Croissant: Turkey and cheese sandwich served on a Croissant and served with lettuce and tomato (locations TBA)

July 4-6: Smores Nachos (Sweet Spot) & Classic BLT (Waveland and Sheffield stands)

July 18-20: The Holiday Burger - turkey burger topped with mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, and cranberry sauce (SMASH burger)

July 29-August 2: Smores Nachos (Sweet Spot) and Pork Tenderloin Sandwich (Waveland and Sheffield stands)

August 3: Los Cabritos Maldichos Day; Carnitas Quesadillas - slow roasted pulled pork with cheese, grilled on a tortilla (Cubs Cantina)

August 5-10: Salt & Vinegar Pork Rinds & BBQ Rub Pork Rinds (Waveland and Sheffield stands)

August 19-23: In Honor of Pro Wrestling Night on August 21 - The People's Chicken Sandwich - Grilled Chicken Breast with lettuce, tomato, pickle and signature sauce (available at Waveland & Sheffield concession stands) Stone Cold Sundae - 32 oz sundae with numerous different toppings (Sweet Spot)

August 24: Los Cabritos Maldichos Day; Carnitas Quesadillas - slow roasted pulled pork with cheese, grilled on a tortilla (Cubs Cantina)

September 2-7: The Patty Melt Burger - two SMASH beef patties with melted cheese and caramelized onions, served on sourdough toast (SMASH burger)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from March 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.