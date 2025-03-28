260 to the Show: TinCaps Alums on Opening Day Rosters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - As the 2025 Major League Baseball season commences, a total of 32 former TinCaps players appeared on MLB Opening Day rosters.

Since Fort Wayne's Minor League Baseball franchise was established in 1993, there have been 228 players who've ascended from playing in the Summit City to the big leagues. (The club was known as the Wizards through 2008 before rebranding as the TinCaps in '09.)

Former TinCaps stand on 17 of MLB's 30 teams heading into 2025, five of which are a part of the San Diego Padres, Fort Wayne's parent club.

"We're amazed to see the incredible talents that have had time here at Parkview Field," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "The local fanbase not only has been able to enjoy our overall atmosphere but see some of the best players that the game of baseball has to offer. There are players on the field each and every night who are future big leaguers and it's amazing to see the achieve their dreams."

Following an All-Star selection and second-place finish in the National League Rookie of the Year voting, 2023 TinCap Jackson Merrill started Opening Day in center field for the Padres, driving in their first two runs of the season on an RBI single and making a leaping catch in front of the outfield wall.

After three consecutive seasons with 20-plus homers, Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017) opened up the season with San Diego's first run and added a trio of singles. Other alumni with the Padres include Omar Cruz (2019), Alek Jacob (2022), and Adrian Morejon (2017).

San Diego's coaching staff also included five former Fort Wayne staff members: catching coach and game strategy assistant Brian Esposito (2022), hitting instructor Morgan Burkhart (2013-14), athletic trainer Ricky Huerta (2013-15), strength coach Jay Young (2017), and equipment manager T.J. Laidlaw. There are even more former players and coaches on the staffs of other teams.

Nationals Opening Day starter MacKenzie Gore (2018, 2021) simply shined. Across six shutout innings, Gore struck out a career-high and Nationals Opening Day record 13 batters while giving up just one baserunner. Gore is the first pitcher since Bob Gibson in 1967 to strikeout 13 or more without issuing a walk on Opening Day.

Across the 2024 season, 53 former TinCaps found time in the big leagues, including a dozen of who made appearances on postseason rosters. In total, former TinCaps appeared on 26 MLB teams with 13 coming from the Padres.

Though he never played for the TinCaps, North Side High School alum Zach McKinstry has returned to the Detroit Tigers for his third season after helping propel the group to its first postseason appearance in a decade.

The TinCaps will open their 2025 season at Parkview Field on Friday, April 4 (7:05 p.m.) against the A's-affiliated Lansing Lugnuts. Single game tickets - starting at just $7 - are available now through TinCaps.com/tickets, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.

Former TinCaps Players on 2025 MLB Opening Day Rosters

INF CJ Abrams (2019) - Nationals

INF Gabriel Arias (2017-18) - Guardians

INF Jake Bauers (2014) - Brewers

RHP Lake Bachar (2016-17) - Marlins

RHP David Bednar (2016-17) - Pirates

LHP Joey Cantillo (2018-19) - Guardians

LHP Omar Cruz (2019) - Padres

INF Xavier Edwards (2019) - Marlins

RHP Zach Eflin (2013) - Orioles

RHP Enyel De Los Santos (2016) - Braves

INF Ty France (2016) - Mariners

LHP Max Fried (2013-14) - Yankees

LHP MacKenzie Gore (2018, 2021) - Nationals

C Austin Hedges (2012) - Guardians

RHP Alek Jacob (2022) - Padres

OF Travis Jankowski (2012) - White Sox

RHP Phil Maton (2016) - Cardinals

OF Jackson Merrill (2023) - Padres

RHP Miles Mikolas (2010) - Cardinals

LHP Adrian Morejon (2017) - Padres

RHP Andrés Muñoz (2017) - Mariners

RHP Chris Paddack (2016) - Twins)

INF Graham Pauley (2023) - Marlins

RHP Cal Quantrill, (2016) - Marlins

RHP Colin Rea (2012-13) - Cubs

OF Hunter Renfroe (2013) - Royals

OF Jack Suwinski (2017-18) - Pirates

RHP Joe Ross (2012-13) - Phillies

RHP José Ruiz (2015) - Phillies

OF Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017) - Padres

INF Trea Turner (2014) - Phillies

INF Luis Urías (2015) - Athletics

