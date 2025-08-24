8.23.2025: Lexington SC vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights

Joe Hafferty scored a stoppage-time winner after providing an assist for Cory Burke as Lexington SC rallied for a 2-1 victory against Oakland Roots SC at Lexington SC Stadium after Peter Wilson had given the visitors an early lead.







