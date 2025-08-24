8.23.2025: Detroit City FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights

Published on August 23, 2025

Detroit City FC YouTube Video







Ates Diouf and Darren Smith scored first-half goals as Detroit City FC took a 2-0 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Keyworth Stadium to extend their undefeated streak to three games.







