8.23.2025: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights
Published on August 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video
Augustine Williams scored a second-half equalizer as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC rallied for a 1-1 draw against Birmingham Legion FC after Ronaldo Damus had given the hosts the lead at Protective Stadium.
Check out the Birmingham Legion FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 23, 2025
- United Stand Strong, Hold League Leaders to Scoreless Draw - New Mexico United
- Rowdies Fall, 2-0, in Detroit - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- United Stand Strong, Hold League Leaders to Scoreless Draw - New Mexico United
- LouCity's Playoff Plans on Hold for Another Week After Draw with New Mexico - Louisville City FC
- Hounds Respond to Claim Road Draw in Birmingham - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Jack Blake Records 6th Career Brace in 3-2 Win - Indy Eleven
- Hartford Athletic Gains the Edge over Rhode Island in El Clamico with 3-0 Victory - Hartford Athletic
- Roots Concede Two Late, Fall 1-2 at Lexington SC in Inaugural Meeting - Oakland Roots
- Rhode Island FC Falls 3-0 at Regional Rival Hartford Athletic - Rhode Island FC
- Legion FC Signs Goalkeeper Trevor McMullen - Birmingham Legion FC
- Detroit City FC Kicks off Three Match Homestand Tonight with Clash against Tampa Bay Rowdies - Detroit City FC
- Phoenix Rising Signs Austrian Forward Kelvin Arase - Phoenix Rising FC
- Charleston vs. Loudoun Postponed for August 24, Kickoff at 5 p.m. ET - Charleston Battery
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Legion FC Stories
- Legion FC Signs Goalkeeper Trevor McMullen
- Legion FC's Jagermeister Cup Run Ends at Rhode Island
- Defender Amir Daley Joins Legion FC on Loan
- Legion FC Reaches Transfer Agreement , Sending Danny Trejo to Oakland Roots SC
- Legion FC's Sebastian Tregarthen Earns his First Team of the Week Selection