8.23.2025: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights

Published on August 23, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video







Augustine Williams scored a second-half equalizer as Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC rallied for a 1-1 draw against Birmingham Legion FC after Ronaldo Damus had given the hosts the lead at Protective Stadium.







