6.7.23 Game Information: Omaha Storm Chasers (24-32) vs. Indianapolis Indians (28-29)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 1:35 PM ET

GAME #58 / ROAD #28: Omaha Storm Chasers (24-32) vs. Indianapolis Indians (28-29)

PROBABLES: RHP Jonathan Heasley (1-5, 7.76) vs. RHP Quinn Priester (6-3, 4.38)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Cam Alldred tossed a career-high 5.0 innings while yielding just one earned run for Indianapolis, but the Indians went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left the bases loaded three times ñ including a ninth-inning threat ñ in a 4-2 loss to the Omaha Storm Chasers on Tuesday night at Victory Field. With the game tied 2-2 through eight innings, Omaha rallied for two runs off Yerry De Los Santos in its final at bat. Johan Camargo greeted the Indians' right-hander with a solo home run to right, and a Logan Porter one-out double preceded a two-out single by Clay Dungan that gave the Storm Chasers insurance. Indianapolis and Omaha traded single runs in the first inning, with a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch against Cal Mitchell forcing home the tying the run. The Indians then grabbed the lead in the fourth on a Gonzales bases-loaded walk. The Storm Chasers played small ball in the eighth to tie the game. The frame started with a single and walk before a sacrifice bunt and sacrifice fly brought home their second run against Hunter Stratton.

ALLDRED GOES FIVE: Southpaw Cam Alldred made his fifth start of the season on Tuesday night, posting a career-high 5.0 innings and allowing only one run on three hits with three strikeouts. Alldred has found himself creeping into a starting role after spending the majority of his professional career as a reliever before making his first spot-start with Indy last season on April 23 vs. Columbus. The 26-year-old has shined as a starter, owning a 2.70 ERA (6er/20.0ip) in his five starts compared to a 4.97 ERA (7er/12.2ip) in eight relief appearances. He collected a career-high six strikeouts in a start on April 13 vs. St. Paul, he would do so again at Columbus on May 26.

MIGGY IS ON A TEAR: Miguel Andújar collected another two hits on Tuesday night, extending his hitting streak to 11 games since being outrighted by Pittsburgh on May 22. His current hitting streak is the sixth-longest in the International League. Last week, he hit .545 (12-for-22) with six runs scored, three doubles, a home run and eight RBI in five games. On Wednesday and Sunday night, he tallied four-hit nights, tying his career high for the first time since May 6, 2021 with Triple-A Scranton Wilkes/Barre at Syracuse. During his 11 games since returning to Indy, he is hitting .458 (22-for-48) with 12 runs scored, five doubles, three home runs and 13 RBI, including seven multi-hit games. In 34 total games with Indy, he is hitting .346 (47-for-136) with 23 runs, 13 doubles, a triple, six homers and 28 RBI.

ENDY IS HEATING UP: Switch-hitting catcher Endy Rodríguez has hit safely in all six games he's played since the Indians have returned home on May 29. He is 11-for-26 with eight runs scored, a triple, three RBI and four walks. After finishing last week 0-for-21, he bounced back with his first four-hit performance in Triple-A on Monday night. It was his first four-plus hit performance since tallying a career-high five on Aug. 3, 2022, with High-A Greensboro at Bowling Green. He is hitting .286 (22-for-77) with a double, three triples, three home runs, 10 RBI and .853 OPS in 17 games at Victory Field this season.

MLODZINSKI DELIVERS: Right-handed reliever Carmen Mlodzinski has held opponents scoreless in his last six appearances (7.2 ip). Since April 28, he has only allowed runs in one of his last 10 games. During that span, he is 2-1 with a 1.98 ERA (3er/13.2ip) with 16 strikeouts. The 24-year-old is currently rated Pittsburgh's No. 22 rated prospect by Baseball America.

HERE COMES HENRY: Henry Davis made his Triple-A debut on Tuesday night, going 0-for-2 with a walk and sacrifice bunt. He also cut down Dairon Blanco - the International League's current leader in stolen bases - trying to steal second base. Pittsburgh's first-overall selection in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft was promoted from Double-A Altoona to Indianapolis on Tuesday. The 23-year-old appeared in 41 games with Altoona to begin the season and currently ranks among Eastern League leaders in on-base percentage (2nd, .433), OPS (2nd, .980), slugging percentage (4th, .547), home runs (T-5th, 10), total bases (T-7th, 81) and walks (9th, 32). While reaching base safely in 28 of 30 games from April 15-May 28, he logged a .324 batting average (34-for-105) and led all Double-A batters with a .470 on-base percentage and 1.108 OPS. He will become the fourth first-overall pick to play for the Indians in franchise history, following Tim Belcher (1983, #1) in 1995, Bryan Bullington (2002, #1) in 2005, 2007-08, and Gerrit Cole (2011, #1) in 2012-14 and 2016.

TODAY: The Indians and Storm Chasers will continue their six-game set today at 1:35 PM ET. The Indians will look to bounce back from Tuesday night's series-opening loss to Omaha, they are now 0-4 against the Storm Chasers. This week is the second half of a 12-game homestand for Indy, they took five of six vs. Toledo last week. Today, Pittsburgh's top pitching prospect RHP Quinn Priester (6-3, 4.38) will take the mound against Omaha's RHP Jonathan Heasley (1-5, 7.76).

QUALITY QUINN: Quinn Priester will take the mound for his team-leading 12th start of the season today vs. Omaha. With a win today, he would earn a career-high sixth consecutive win. Last time out on June 2, he earned his fifth consecutive win and league-high tying sixth win of the season with 6.0 scoreless frames last night. Pittsburgh's top pitching prospect according to MLB Pipeline now has four quality starts in his last six outings. Since May 5, he is 5-0 with a 2.27 ERA (8er/31.2ip), 28 strikeouts, 1.26 WHIP and .228 average against.

THIS DATE IN 2019: With 13 strikeouts at Toledo, Mitch Keller broke his career-record of 11 strikeouts and became just the fourth pitcher in the Victory Field era to strikeouts 13 or more in a game. His Ks were the most since Ian Snell struck out 17 on June 28, 2009 vs. Toledo. The Indians would go on to lose the game, 3-1, at the hands of the bullpen, giving the Pirates No. 1 prospect the no-decision. Keller was recalled by Pittsburgh and made his second MLB start of the season five days later.

