Camargo Smashes Two Home Runs as Saints Win Fourth Straight, 11-6 Over I-Cubs

ST. PAUL, MN - As if the hottest hitting team in the International League needed another hitter to get locked in. A night after hitting a grand slam, Jair Camargo smashed two more long balls as he helped the Saints to their fourth straight win, an 11-6 thumping of the Iowa Cubs on Wednesday night at CHS Field in front of 5,657. The win improves the Saints to a franchise record tying 11 games over .500 at 34-23.

Three batters into the game and the I-Cubs grabbed the lead. With one out, Nick Madrigal bounced a double down the third base line. Jared Young followed with an RBI single to right giving the I-Cubs a 1-0 lead.

The Saints wasted little time taking the lead as they put up a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning. With one out Jose Miranda walked. With two outs Edouard Julien tied the game with an RBI double to left. Chris Williams followed with an RBI single into center putting the Saints up 2-1.

For the 12th consecutive game, the Saints used a long ball to score runs. In the third, Matt Wallner reached on an infield single to third. With one out Williams drew a walk putting runners at first and second. With two outs Camargo drilled a three-run homer to right-center, his second in as many days and seventh of the season, giving the Saints a 5-1 lead.

Unfortunately, the Saints handed three of the runs back to the I-Cubs in the fourth. After back-to-back singles to start the inning from Madrigal and Young, Aaron Sanchez struck out the next two hitters. He would walk the next three to force in two runs and make it 5-3. After a pitching change that brought in Kody Funderburk, he walked the first batter he faced, forcing in a run to make it 5-4.

Walks haunted the Saints once again in the sixth inning as Ronny Henriquez walked the first two batters of the inning. After a sacrifice bunt moved the runners up to second and third, Bryce Windham tied the game at five with an RBI single to center. Yonathan Perlaza's RBI fielder's choice gave the I-Cubs the 6-5 lead.

In the bottom half of the inning the Saints would utilize walks of their own to retake the lead. Tony Wolters led off with a double to left. Three straight walks with the last one to Miranda scoring a run tied the game at six. With the bases loaded Wallner was hit by a pitch giving the Saints a 7-6 lead. Julien then lined out to right that scored Andrew Stevenson making it 8-6.

In the seventh, the Saints put the game away. Camargo delivered again with a solo homer to left-center, his second of the night and eighth of the season, giving the Saints a 9-6 lead. Camargo finished the night 2-5 with two home runs, four RBI, and two runs scored. Wolters and De Goti followed with walks and with one out a two-run single by Jose Miranda put the Saints up 11-6.

Eight of the nine hitters collected a hit, eight of nine scored a run, and five different players drove in a run. The same two teams meet in a doubleheader on Thursday night with game one beginning at 5:37 p.m. at CHS Field. The Saints send RHP Randy Dobnak (2-2, 4.89) to the mound in game one against I-Cubs RHP Ben Brown (2-3 4.18). In game two the Saints send RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (0-5, 7.38) to the mound against I-Cubs RHP Caleb Kilian (3-1, 4.57). Both games are scheduled for seven innings with game two beginning approximately 30-minutes at the conclusion of game one. Both games can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, the Bally Live app (free), and MiLB.TV (subscription), and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

