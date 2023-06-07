Syracuse Mets Announce Updated Game Times for Series against Lehigh Valley IronPigs this Week
June 7, 2023 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets and Lehigh Valley IronPigs are scheduled to play a doubleheader on Saturday, June 10th to make up Tuesday's postponed game. Wednesday's game will not be made up. Both games were originally postponed because of poor air quality.
Game one of Saturday's doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 4:05 p.m. The second game will begin approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. As a reminder, fans with tickets on days of doubleheaders can attend both games.
An updated game schedule for this week's series between Syracuse and Lehigh Valley is below:
Thursday, June 8th - 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)
Friday, June 9th - 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)
Saturday, June 10th - Game One: 4:05 p.m. (Gates open at 3:30 p.m.)
âââââââââââââââââââââââââââââââââââ Game Two: 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game
Sunday, June 11th - 1:05 p.m. (Gates open at noon)
The team is working with Major League Baseball and experts to continue to monitor the weather and air quality index for the week. Further updates will be announced as needed through press releases, on the Syracuse Mets website, and on Syracuse Mets social media.
Fans with tickets for Tuesday or Wednesday's postponed game may redeem those tickets for any other Syracuse Mets home game at NBT Bank Stadium for one calendar year from Tuesday or Wednesday's date. Seating is subject to availability, and tickets can be redeemed at the Syracuse Mets Ticket Office or by calling 315-474-7833.
Go to syracusemets.com for Syracuse's full updated schedule, promotions, and ticket information.
