Knights Drop Game Two to Stripers 8-5 on Wednesday

June 7, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(LAWRENCEVILLE, GA) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped game two of a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers by a score of 8-5 on Wednesday night from Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, GA. Despite the loss, the Knights battled back in the final inning. First baseman Zach Remillard had a big three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to pull the Knights closer. Still, it was all the Knights could muster in the final inning and the team was saddled with its second loss in as many days.

Offensively, Remillard led the way as he drove in three of Charlotte's five runs on the night. Shortstop Erik González and designated hitter Evan Skoug had one RBI apiece in the game. Left fielder Víctor Reyes had two hits to bump up his team-leading batting average to .319 on the year.

LHP Garrett Davila (1-2, 3.41) started the game for Charlotte and was charged with the loss after he allowed just two runs over five solid innings. Davila fanned five batters over his five frames. Chicago White Sox reliever Jimmy Lambert began his rehab assignment with the Knights and allowed three runs in one inning on Wednesday in relief of Davila.

The Stripers scored a run in each of the first two innings but came on strong towards the end of the game against the Charlotte bullpen. Gwinnett put up back-to-back three-run innings in the sixth and seventh on Wednesday. Gwinnett's big blow of the game came on a Joe Dunand three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning against RHP Alex Mateo.

The Knights will continue the six-game road series against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves) on Thursday night. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action on www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch on Thursday is set for 7:05 p.m. from Coolray Field.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.