Chasers Rally in 9th and Bullpen Holds Indy Scoreless in 9-7 Win

June 7, 2023 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IND. - For the second straight game, the Omaha Storm Chasers scored twice in the ninth to break a tie and beat the Indianapolis Indians, winning 9-7 on Wednesday at Victory Field.

The two teams trade multi-run innings for the first two-thirds of the game, always staying within striking distance. After Indianapolis scored twice in the first, Omaha countered with four in the second, on a three-run homer from CJ Alexander and RBI double from Tyler Gentry. Back playing in his home state, the homer was Alexander's ninth, tying him for the team lead.

Indianapolis proceeded to tie the score at 4-4 in the third with a two-run homer, then took a 7-4 lead in the fifth inning, with a trio of RBI hits to jump ahead. However, Omaha quickly tied the game, as Samad Taylor drove home a run with a sacrifice fly and Gentry doubled in two more off the top of the wall, tying the game at 7-7.

Starting pitcher Jonathan Heasley was knocked out of the game in the fifth inning, charged with seven runs on six hits and three walks, but with seven strikeouts as well. After James McArthur allowed one of two inherited runners to score, the tall right-hander got a strikeout for the final out of the fifth, threw a 1-2-3 sixth and got the first two outs of the seventh.

Evan Sisk stranded both inherited runners in the seventh and kept Indianapolis off the board in the eighth, sending the game tied at seven into the ninth.

Gentry opened the ninth inning with a walk and Johan Camargo singled Gentry to third. With one out, Logan Porter sent a fly ball to deep center field, deep enough to score Gentry from third for a go-ahead sacrifice fly. After Alexander and Clay Dungan both walked to load the bases, Tucker Bradley drew a third straight walk that scored pinch-runner Angelo Castellano for a run of insurance, putting the Storm Chasers up 9-7.

While he allowed a leadoff single in the bottom of the ninth, Sisk induced a double play for the first two outs and then finished off Indianapolis with another groundout to secure the win.

Sisk struck out two over 2.1 scoreless innings of relief, combining with McArthur and Heasley for 13 strikeouts over the nine-inning win.

Omaha's hitters combined for 10 hits and 10 walks, with eight different players recording hits, and eight players reaching base multiple times as well. As a team, the Chasers stole five bases, including four in the second and two from Dairon Blanco to once again put him in a tie for the Minor League lead with 39 steals.

Omaha is now 5-0 against Indianapolis this season, with four of the five wins considered "comeback" wins, where the team overcame a deficit to go on to win. The Chasers will try and win a third straight at Victory Field this week on Thursday with left-hander Drew Parrish headed to the mound with a 6:05 p.m. CT/7:05 ET first pitch in Indy.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.