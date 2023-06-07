Jacksonville Splits Doubleheader with Nashville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thanks to a complete game from Jeff Lindgren, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp split their Wednesday doubleheader with the Nashville Sounds, taking game one 4-1 but falling in the finale 11-4 at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Lindgren dazzled with five strikeouts, only allowing two hits in his complete game win. It was the first Jacksonville complete game of more than 6.0 innings since August 13, 2021.

In the opener, Jacksonville (25-34) tallied their first run of the contest in the third frame against Nashville (30-29) starter Caleb Boushley (3-3). Joe Rizzo walked before consecutive singles by Xavier Edwards and C.J. Hinojosa loaded the bases with no outs. Following a pop out and strikeout, Austin Allen walked to plate Edwards for the first run of the game of the game.

Jacksonville padded their lead in the fourth. Brian Miller reached on a leadoff bunt and advanced to second on a throwing error. Then, Cobie Fletcher-Vance laced a single to put runners on the corner. Two batters later, an Edwards fielder's choice extended the lead to 2-0.

Miller led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a single and was driven in by a Fletcher-Vance (1) two-run home run, giving Jacksonville a 4-0 cushion.

Cam Devanney (4) hit a solo shot In the final frame to avoid the shutout for Nashville.

In the first inning of the finale, Michael Reed walked to lead off and went to second on a passed ball. In the ensuing at-bat, Patrick Dorrian doubled, scoring Reed to put Nashville ahead 1-0. Devanney singled to put runners on the corners and Dorrian scored from third on an Eddy Alvarez sac fly off Jacksonville starter Ronald Bolaños (L, 1-7).

The Sounds added to their lead in the second courtesy of a Jesse Winker (1) solo home run to increase the lead to 3-0.

Devanney reached on an error and then stole second to start the top of the third. An Alvarez bunt coupled with a throwing error scored Devanney to increase the lead to 4-0. Monte Harrison walked and Noah Campbell singled, driving in Alvarez to push the Nashville lead to 5-0.

Reed (2) started the top of the fourth with a bang, smashing a solo home run for a 6-0 Sounds lead.

Roman Quinn walked to open the fifth frame. After a strike out, Campbell (1) homered, making it an eight-run advantage for Nashville.

Jordan Groshans and Jake Mangum led off the home half of the fifth with a pair of singles. The Jumbo Shrimp got on the board with a three-run home run by Victor Victor Mesa (1). Following a fly out and pop out, Charles Leblanc (6) added a home run of his own to make it an 8-4 ballgame.

In the sixth, Alvarez walked to start the frame. Two batters later, Harrison drew another free pass before Campbell launched another long ball, pushing the Sounds' lead to 11-4.

