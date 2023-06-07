Red Wings Win 12-10 Slugfest in Worcester

The Rochester Red Wings won game two of their series against the Worcester Red Sox at Polar Park, 12-10, Wednesday afternoon. The victory improved the team's record to 28-29 on the year.

The Wings have now scored 10+ runs in back-to-back games for the first time since 2021 (6/5-6), which also came against the WooSox.

The WooSox worked the bases loaded in the bottom of the first against Rochester starter LHP Anthony Banda, scoring their first run on a passed ball to make it 1-0. RF Ryan Fitzgerald drove in two more runs with a double into right-center, and C Ronaldo Hernandez picked up a RBI groundout, to make it 4-0 after the first frame.

Rochester's offense cut into the Worcester lead in the top of the second when C Luis Torrens swung at the first pitch he saw, hitting a two-run home run (11) to make it 4-2 WooSox after two innings.

The Red Wings offense continued to click in the third, racking up four more unanswered runs. CF Derek Hill got the inning started with a double to move LF Cody Wilson to third base. 3B Jake Alu and DH Carter Kieboom recorded RBI in back-to-back at bats to tie the game, 4-4. 1B Travis Blankenhorn picked up an RBI, and Mazara scored on an error, to make it 6-4 Wings.

With his third-inning double, Hill extended his hitting streak to an International League-long 19 games (.397, 31 for 78, since 5/14). He finished 3-for-5 with a double and a RBI. Rochester added two more runs in the fourth. Hill hit a RBI single, and Alu picked up a RBI groundout, to make it 8-4 Wings. This is now the longest hitting streak since 2010 when Danny Valencia hit safely in 20 consecutive games.

The WooSox answered in the bottom of the fourth when a two-run shot by Hernandez, and a sacrifice fly by SS Yu Chang, cut the Rochester lead to 8-7.

The Wings responded in the fifth when Blankenhorn walked to extend his on-base streak to 23 games (.266, 25-for-94, since 5/4). His streak ranks second in the IL. Later in the inning, Torrens continued his productive day at the plate with a RBI double into left field, scoring Blankenhorn and making it 9-7 Rochester.

The game's next run came in the bottom of the sixth. WooSox RF Narciso Crook and 2B Nick Sogard each recorded one RBI to tie the game at 9-9 after six.

The scoring kept going in the top of the seventh as Torrens hammered another home run, this time a go-ahead three-run shot (12) to make it 12-9 Rochester after seven.

The scoring stalled until the bottom of the ninth. Fitzgerald led off the final inning with a triple, eventually coming home on a sacrifice fly from 1B Niko Goodrum, cutting it to 12-10 Rochester. That was all the offense the WooSox could muster, as they fell 12-10.

LHP Anthony Banda got the spot start for Rochester, his second of the season. The lefty worked three innings, allowing four runs (two earned) and four hits, while striking out three. RHP Luis Reyes pitched 2.1 innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits and one walk. RHP Tommy Romero,LHP Alberto Baldonado and RHP Tyler Danish combined to pitch the final 3.2 innings, allowing one earned run. Romero (2-3, 5.57) earned the win for Rochester, while Danish picked up his fourth save of the year.

C Luis Torrens earned Diamond Pro Player of the Game honors. He finished 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double and six RBI. Two home runs tied Torrens' career-high (most recently on 6/25/21 with SEA), and his six RBI set a new high for the 27-year old backstop.

Rochester returns to action tomorrow as they send RHP WILY PERALTA (1-4, 5.83) to the mound to take Worcester's LHP Rio Gomez (0-0, 2.08). First pitch set for 6:45 pm.

