Stripers Smash Pair of Three-Run Homers in 8-5 Win Over Charlotte

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A pair of three-run home runs by Forrest Wall and Joe Dunand gave the Gwinnett Stripers (26-33) plenty of production to support Tanner Gordon, who allowed just one earned run over 7.0 innings to the Charlotte Knights (28-31) in an 8-5 win on Wednesday night at Coolray Field.

Decisive Plays: Gwinnett captured the early 2-0 lead off run-scoring singles from Vaughn Grissom and Dunand in the first two innings. Charlotte responded with an RBI single from Evan Skoug in the third to make it 2-1. Wall's three-run home run (4) in the sixth was initially ruled foul, but then overturned after a meeting of the umpires, giving the Stripers a 5-1 lead. Charlotte grabbed one in the seventh back on a single by Erik Gonzalez. Dunand smashed the Stripers' second three-run home run (6) in the seventh, making it 8-2. Zach Remillard launched a three-run bomb (5) of his own in the ninth to bring the score to 8-5. Dereck Rodriguez (S, 1) retired the final two batters in the ninth, finishing off the win.

Key Contributors: Gordon (W, 1-4) was terrific for the second consecutive start, tossing 7.0 innings (5 hits, 2 runs, 1 ER, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts). Dunand (3-for-4, homer, 4 RBIs) and Wall (1-for-5, homer, 3 RBIs) combined to drive in seven of the eight runs. Grissom (2-for-5, double, RBI) produced his second multi-hit effort of the series. For Charlotte, Remillard (1-for-4, homer, 3 RBIs) plated three of the five runs.

Noteworthy: Gordon collected his first Triple-A win and second consecutive quality start while also reaching a career-high 7.0 innings for the second consecutive outing. Since April 19, Dunand is batting .407 (22-for-54), with three doubles, six homers, 17 RBIs, and a 1.288 OPS in 15 games. Rodriguez secured his first save since 2014, when he had five with the Elizabethton Twins of the rookie-level Appalachian League.

Next Game (Thursday, June 8): Gwinnett vs. Charlotte, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. RHP Allan Winans (4-3, 2.91 ERA) for the Stripers against LHP Nate Fisher (4-6, 5.11 ERA) for the Knights. Join the Stripers as the team celebrates the third annual Pride Night at Coolray Field. It's also Michelob Ultra Thirsty Thursday, with select 12-ounce domestic beers for $2 and Cutwater margaritas for just $5 for fans 21 and up.

