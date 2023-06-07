Poor Air Quality Postpones Mets and IronPigs on Wednesday

June 7, 2023 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release







Syracuse, NY - Wednesday night's game between the Syracuse Mets and Lehigh Valley IronPigs has been postponed because of poor air quality. Details regarding the rescheduling of Wednesday's game will be announced at a later date.

The team is working with Major League Baseball and experts to continue to monitor the weather and air quality index for the week. Further updates will be announced as needed through press releases, on the Syracuse Mets website, and on Syracuse Mets social media.

Fans with tickets for Wednesday's postponed game may redeem those tickets for any other Syracuse Mets home game at NBT Bank Stadium for one calendar year from Wednesday's date. Seating is subject to availability, and tickets can be redeemed at the Syracuse Mets Ticket Office or by calling 315-474-7833.

Go to syracusemets.com for Syracuse's full updated schedule, promotions, and ticket information.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.