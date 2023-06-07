Poor Air Quality Postpones Mets and IronPigs on Wednesday
June 7, 2023 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - Wednesday night's game between the Syracuse Mets and Lehigh Valley IronPigs has been postponed because of poor air quality. Details regarding the rescheduling of Wednesday's game will be announced at a later date.
The team is working with Major League Baseball and experts to continue to monitor the weather and air quality index for the week. Further updates will be announced as needed through press releases, on the Syracuse Mets website, and on Syracuse Mets social media.
Fans with tickets for Wednesday's postponed game may redeem those tickets for any other Syracuse Mets home game at NBT Bank Stadium for one calendar year from Wednesday's date. Seating is subject to availability, and tickets can be redeemed at the Syracuse Mets Ticket Office or by calling 315-474-7833.
Go to syracusemets.com for Syracuse's full updated schedule, promotions, and ticket information.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 7, 2023
- Jacksonville Splits Doubleheader with Nashville - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Chasers Rally in 9th and Bullpen Holds Indy Scoreless in 9-7 Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Free Passes Hand Indianapolis Second Loss of Series - Indianapolis Indians
- Sounds Split Twin Bill in Jacksonville - Nashville Sounds
- Poor Air Quality Postpones Mets and IronPigs on Wednesday - Syracuse Mets
- June 7 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Red Wings Win 12-10 Slugfest in Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Lambert Starts Rehab on Wednesday - Charlotte Knights
- Norfolk Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Postponed Again - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- 6.7.23 Game Information: Omaha Storm Chasers (24-32) vs. Indianapolis Indians (28-29) - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 7 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- Poor Air Quality Postpones Mets and IronPigs on Wednesday
- Mets and IronPigs Postponed on Tuesday Because of Poor Air Quality, Wednesday's Game Moved to 6:35 p.m.
- Syracuse Mets Cancel Wednesday Morning's Education Day Promotion Because of Poor Air Quality Index Forecast
- Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, June 6th to Sunday, June 11th
- Syracuse Outlasts Rochester for 5-3, Ten-Inning Win on Sunday Afternoon